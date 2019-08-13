Abrir Twitter y ver que #YoVolvereaVotarVox es Trending Topic en España. Que no cunda el pánico. El hashtag, nace promovido por simpatizantes y el propio partido de extrema derecha se ha hecho eco del mismo. Sin embargo, rápidamente ha sido ‘expropiado’ por usuarios críticos y contrarios a las ideas del partido, convirtiéndolo en un campo de minas plagado de memes.
#YoVolveréaVotarVOX porque es esencial una buena editorial de diccionarios baratos, limitados y conservadores. pic.twitter.com/0E05KO7smt
— NⒶN???? (@Nandofernan79) August 13, 2019
Más allá de las parodias, también había, obviamente, quienes utilizaban esta etiqueta para mostrar su apoyo al partido. Sin embargo, estos también han sido replicados por otros usuarios que desmontaban las premisas del ideario político del partido de Santiago Abascal. A algunos como @Subnorbook les ha bastado con un hilo.
Vamos a repasar la "extrema necedad" del breviario de #YoVolvereaVotarVOX
1° contra la inmigración ilegal está la ley, por eso es ilegal, tu estás en contra hasta de los supuestos legales y la excepciones humanitarias, lo tuyo es racismo.
2° la cadena perpetúa es considerada.. https://t.co/oxe0A0NbK7
— Letrado Extraño. The one and only. (@Subnorbook) August 13, 2019
Para quien echara a rodar esta bola de nieve que ha supuesto #YoVolvereaVotarVOX definitivamente parecía una buena idea, aunque ahora, tras el aluvión de memes, probablemente no lo tendrá tan claro. En su cabeza era espectacular.
Me parece una soberana mierda el hashtag #YoVolveréaVotarVOX ? pic.twitter.com/o38b1QrrZR
— Leyre ???? (@Leyre412) August 13, 2019
#YoVolveréaVotarVOX amigo Abascal ,y yo si estuviera en el censo también pic.twitter.com/MKKd5GEX09
— feminista (@ECO1714) August 13, 2019
Pues todos a Japón que tienen sede allí #YoVolveréaVotarVOX pic.twitter.com/MnD7cl2qLv
— índigo azul (@taquitobimba) August 13, 2019
#YoVolveréaVotarVOX porque:
Los moros nos roban el trabajo y mataron a Jesús cuando estaba a punto de demostrar que La Tierra es plana toreando y pertenecen al loby gay que inventó el cambio climático con clínicas donde abortan la eutanasia los vecinos el alcalde, viva España.
— Pelícano manchú????☠️ (@Mortimer_Fu) August 13, 2019
Es interesante mirar los tuics del HT #YoVolveréaVotarVOX y apreciar que no hay una sola mención a los derechos laborales (ni ningún otro tipo) el desempleo, bienestar, vivienda, sanidad...
Contra las feministas
Contra los migrantes
Contra los independentistas
Contra
Contra
Cont pic.twitter.com/YSYuIqwYod
— Rebel FedⒶikin (@Vicariusx) August 13, 2019
