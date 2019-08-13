Diario Público
Diario Público

Trending Topic Los memes se adueñan del hashtag #YoVolvereaVotarVox

Por

Abrir Twitter y ver que #YoVolvereaVotarVox es Trending Topic en España. Que no cunda el pánico. El hashtag, nace promovido por simpatizantes y el propio partido de extrema derecha se ha hecho eco del mismo. Sin embargo, rápidamente ha sido ‘expropiado’ por usuarios críticos y contrarios a las ideas del partido, convirtiéndolo en un campo de minas plagado de memes.

Más allá de las parodias, también había, obviamente, quienes utilizaban esta etiqueta para mostrar su apoyo al partido. Sin embargo, estos también han sido replicados por otros usuarios que desmontaban las premisas del ideario político del partido de Santiago Abascal. A algunos como @Subnorbook les ha bastado con un hilo.

Para quien echara a rodar esta bola de nieve que ha supuesto #YoVolvereaVotarVOX definitivamente parecía una buena idea, aunque ahora, tras el aluvión de memes, probablemente no lo tendrá tan claro. En su cabeza era espectacular.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo