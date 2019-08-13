Abrir Twitter y ver que #YoVolvereaVotarVox es Trending Topic en España. Que no cunda el pánico. El hashtag, nace promovido por simpatizantes y el propio partido de extrema derecha se ha hecho eco del mismo. Sin embargo, rápidamente ha sido ‘expropiado’ por usuarios críticos y contrarios a las ideas del partido, convirtiéndolo en un campo de minas plagado de memes.

Más allá de las parodias, también había, obviamente, quienes utilizaban esta etiqueta para mostrar su apoyo al partido. Sin embargo, estos también han sido replicados por otros usuarios que desmontaban las premisas del ideario político del partido de Santiago Abascal. A algunos como @Subnorbook les ha bastado con un hilo.

Vamos a repasar la "extrema necedad" del breviario de #YoVolvereaVotarVOX

1° contra la inmigración ilegal está la ley, por eso es ilegal, tu estás en contra hasta de los supuestos legales y la excepciones humanitarias, lo tuyo es racismo.

2° la cadena perpetúa es considerada..

