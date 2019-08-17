Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ¿Existen palabras que suelen escribirse acompañadas, pero no pegan ni con cola? Para muchos tuiteros sí

Por

¿Alguna vez has escuchado dos palabras que suelen ir acompañadas pero que no pegan ni con cola? ¿Te has planteado cómo han llegado a colocarse así? El tuitero Maestroll sí.

Para Maestroll, las palabras “Pompas fúnebres” y “Ciencias políticas” no hacen buena combinación y por eso ha animado a los usuarios a compartir sus palabras chirriantes.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo