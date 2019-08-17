¿Alguna vez has escuchado dos palabras que suelen ir acompañadas pero que no pegan ni con cola? ¿Te has planteado cómo han llegado a colocarse así? El tuitero Maestroll sí.

Se me acaba de ocurrir que podríamos hacer un hilo sobre palabras que suelen escribirse acompañadas, pero no pegan ni con cola. Empiezo yo: -Pompas fúnebres — Maestroll (@maestroll11) August 14, 2019

Para Maestroll, las palabras “Pompas fúnebres” y “Ciencias políticas” no hacen buena combinación y por eso ha animado a los usuarios a compartir sus palabras chirriantes.

Ciencias políticas — Maestroll (@maestroll11) August 14, 2019

Guerra Santa. — Niké de Samotracia (@NikSamotracia) August 14, 2019

Nata desnatada — A1ejandrO???? (@TelepataDublin) August 14, 2019

Café descafeínado. — Elsie John (@Sakaplussh) August 14, 2019

Cerveza sin alcohol — Patri ML (@PatMelilla) August 15, 2019

Lavado en seco — Carol FS (@carolinafdezs) August 14, 2019