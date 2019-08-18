La loca historia de unos turistas en Albania que terminaron con el dueño de un restaurante colgado del parabrisas

Fueron a un restaurante en Albania, pero como tardaban en atenderles decidieron marcharse y buscar otro. La cosa no fue tan sencilla: el dueño del establecimiento salió enfurecido, se echó sobre el capó del coche de los aterrorizados turistas y comenzó a romper la luna del vehículo.

Extreme road rage caught on camera in Albania, after an Albanian restaurant owner attacked a group of Spanish tourists. pic.twitter.com/kLMYzWkRVH — Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019

¿Qué pretendía hacer? ¿Entrar por el hueco abierto en el parabrisas? Un parabrisas, por cierto, que es difícil de romper del todo.

Mientras tanto, el conductor sigue conduciendo a cierta velocidad mientras ordena a los pasajeros —suponemos que en albanés— que sigan grabando con el móvil.

La Policía no termina de llegar, mientras que los minutos pasan angustiosos. Al final, consiguen que el "empresario" se baje del coche, en una escena que parece sacada de una película de terror adolescente.

Pasado el susto, vemos cómo el ministro de Turismo de Albania en persona, el socialista Blendi Klosi, se reúne con los turistas, les escucha e incluso les regala unas flores.

Even for Albanian traffic standards, this was pretty extreme. Tourism minister @BlendiKlosi met with the Spanish tourist and gave them some flowers. pic.twitter.com/HETGrIc25F — Vincent Triest (@VincentTriest) August 17, 2019

Final feliz para una historia que no invita precisamente a tomar el aperitivo en ese restaurante albanés. Tampoco es que tenga muy buenas revisiones en TripAdvisor.