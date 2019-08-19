Diario Público
Twitter Críticas al PSOE por las últimas declaraciones sobre el Open Arms: “Les ofreció todas las opciones y ellos se negaron. Da igual cuando leas esto“

Tras 18 días atrapados en el buque, el Gobierno de España ha ofreció, el pasado 18 de agosto, el puerto de Algeciras para desembarcar a las personas del Open Arms, algo que la organización ha rechazado ya que dicho puerto está “a más de 5 días de navegación”.

Ahora, la vicepresidenta en funciones del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha afirmado que el Open Arms “pudo llegar a Malta y rechazó esa posibilidad”. Con estas palabras, Calvo ha sembrado la duda sobre la organización que ha desmentido las palabras de la vicepresidenta.

Tras estas declaraciones, varios tuiteros han hecho un símil entre esta situación y el fallido pacto entre el PSOE y Podemos. “Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es del Open Arms... Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es de Podemos”. Para muchos, el PSOE está siguiendo la misma estrategia con el Open Arms que en las negociaciones con Unidas Podemos: "No buscar soluciones, regatear (aquí están en juego derechos humanos) y, ahora, sembrar la duda sobre ellos".

