Tras 18 días atrapados en el buque, el Gobierno de España ha ofreció, el pasado 18 de agosto, el puerto de Algeciras para desembarcar a las personas del Open Arms, algo que la organización ha rechazado ya que dicho puerto está “a más de 5 días de navegación”.

Ahora, la vicepresidenta en funciones del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha afirmado que el Open Arms “pudo llegar a Malta y rechazó esa posibilidad”. Con estas palabras, Calvo ha sembrado la duda sobre la organización que ha desmentido las palabras de la vicepresidenta.

Tras estas declaraciones, varios tuiteros han hecho un símil entre esta situación y el fallido pacto entre el PSOE y Podemos. “Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es del Open Arms... Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es de Podemos”. Para muchos, el PSOE está siguiendo la misma estrategia con el Open Arms que en las negociaciones con Unidas Podemos: "No buscar soluciones, regatear (aquí están en juego derechos humanos) y, ahora, sembrar la duda sobre ellos".

Carmen Calvo dice que recibió el documento "Exigencias del Open Arms de no desembarcar en Malta". — Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) August 19, 2019

Carmen Calvo aplica con el Open Arms la misma estrategia que en las negociaciones con Unidas Podemos: no buscar soluciones, regatear (aquí están en juego derechos humanos) y, ahora, sembrar la duda sobre ellos: "Pudo entrar en Malta y no quiso, se fue para Italia".

Una indecencia — Agustin Moreno (@MorenoG_Agustin) August 19, 2019

Carmen Calvo acusa al Open Arms de exigirle la vicepresidencia y siete ministerios. "Solo admitiremos en el puerto de Algeciras a emigrantes con perfil técnico", ha advertido la portavoz del PSOE. — Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) August 19, 2019

Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es del Open Arms... Les hemos ofrecido todo y no han querido, la culpa es de Podemos... Otra cosa no, pero repartiendo culpas, a Carmen Calvo no le gana nadie. ???????????? — Protestona (@protestona1) August 19, 2019

-Toma Pedro, esta es la solicitud del Open Arms.

-Pero si aquí pone "Solicitud de Puerto con Spa y barra libre".

-Ahhh, es lo que "llegó" a Vicepresidencia! PD: #FelizSemana Carmen Calvo. pic.twitter.com/RkDch9L5bO — Víctor González ????✊???? (@VictorGonz54) August 19, 2019