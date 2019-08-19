Diario Público
¿Te imaginas que el momento en el que conoces a tu pareja queda inmortalizado en un documental y te reencuentras con tu pasado 50 años después? Esto le ha ocurrido a una pareja que se conoció en la primera jornada del mítico festival Woodstock.

Aquel día ella iba caminando por la carretera tras quedarse tirada por una avería de su vehículo. Era el día de su cumpleaños y se encaminaba al festival Woodstock. Parecía que nunca iba a llegar, pero una furgoneta se detuvo para recogerla. Ninguno de los dos sabía que acabarían casados, con dos hijos y cinco nietos.

Cincuenta años han pasado de aquel día, de aquella furgoneta y de esa primera foto que les hicieron y acaban de recuperar gracias al documental de la televisión pública estadounidense PBS que celebra el medio siglo de vida del mítico festival, Woodstock.

Ahora, los protagonistas de la historia han vuelto a emular dicha imagen que se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales.

