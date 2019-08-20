Diario Público
Machismo Julia Otero revive el machismo de Bertín Osborne en una entrevista que le hizo hace 30 años: «Me pilló veinteañera»

Las polémicas declaraciones de Bertín Osborne sobre el movimiento feminista han dejado una oleada de mensajes en las redes sociales. Su nombre fue, durante todo el día de ayer, Trending Topic y muchas personas le tacharon de machista.

Entre los miles de mensajes, el usuario Humor Extrane publicó un vídeo de hace más de treinta años en el que se puede ver una entrevista de la periodista Julia Otero a Bertín Osborne. En el corte se puede escuchar al cantante decir las siguientes palabras: “En un país desarrollado las machistas sois vosotras. Cualquiera os quita los privilegios que tenéis, sólo faltaría que tuvierais que pagar vosotras una cena. Yo no soy machista para nada, bastante tengo con aguantar de vez en cuando a alguna que me diga esas tonterías”.

Los veintidós segundos de vídeo se han hecho tan virales que la propia Julia Otero ha difundido el vídeo comentando: “Me pilló veinteañera y recién llegada a la tele! Aunque falta la pregunta... que deduzco que fue si era machista. Preguntárselo en el 88 tenía su mérito. Ya debía apuntar maneras”.

Los usuarios han aplaudido la respuesta de Julia Otero treinta y un años después de aquella entrevista.

