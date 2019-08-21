El Ocean Viking pide ayuda para los 356 migrantes que lleva a bordo con un mensaje oculto en su ruta

No hace ni 24 horas que fue noticia el desembarco de los tripulantes del Open Arms en el puerto de Lampedusa y ya se atisba en el horizonte otra crisis humanitaria de características similares.
La cuenta de Twitter de Médicos Sin Fronteras ha publicado hace escasas horas un tuit en el que informan de la ruta seguida por el barco Ocean Viking. Este barco fletado por Médicos Sin Fronteras lleva desde el día 12 de agosto frente a las costas de Italia y Malta esperando una respuesta en positivo a su solicitud de desembarco.
El #OceanViking envía un mensaje desde aguas internacionales. Esta ha sido su ruta las pasadas 24 horas. 356 personas esperan un lugar seguro. https://t.co/dQjYF2PkUo pic.twitter.com/FISl5emva0
— MSF Prensa (@MSF_Prensa) August 21, 2019
En el caso del Open Arms, sus 83 tripulantes pasaron 19 días en el mar esperando a que les dejaran atracar en puerto seguro.
El Ocean Viking lleva ya más de 10 días desde el primer rescate navegando sin rumbo fijo, y por ello han querido enviar un mensaje dibujando con su ruta un corazón en el mar. Un gesto con el que buscan recibir una solución más rápida a la situación de los 356 migrantes que llevan a bordo, dado que con heridos y enfermos a bordo cada minuto es un mundo.
