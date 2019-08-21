Ayer, todos conocimos la nueva foto del equipo de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. La imagen no dejó indiferente a nadie y fueron muchos los memes que nacieron a partir de esta idea de los asesores de la nueva presidenta.

Las redes aprovecharon la instantánea para jugar a las películas y varios usuarios realizaron carteles de sagas ficticias como "The Shining", "Get out", "Celebración" o "My super sweet 16".

Ahora, el guionista Alberto González ha hecho un montaje de la famosa película El Resplandor, animando la cara de los miembros del equipo de Ayuso.

“Ven a jugar con nosotros, Danny” pic.twitter.com/t5uTqEbwmM — Alberto González Vázquez (@queridoantonio) August 21, 2019

El vídeo cuenta con 90.000 reproducciones, pero no es el único montaje que ha salido de la ya famosa fotografía.