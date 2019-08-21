Diario Público
Twitter La nueva foto del equipo de Díaz Ayuso convertida en una secuencia de la película ‘El Resplandor’

Ayer, todos conocimos la nueva foto del equipo de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. La imagen no dejó indiferente a nadie y fueron muchos los memes que nacieron a partir de esta idea de los asesores de la nueva presidenta.

Las redes aprovecharon la instantánea para jugar a las películas y varios usuarios realizaron carteles de sagas ficticias como "The Shining", "Get out", "Celebración" o "My super sweet 16".

Ahora, el guionista Alberto González ha hecho un montaje de la famosa película El Resplandor, animando la cara de los miembros del equipo de Ayuso.

El vídeo cuenta con 90.000 reproducciones, pero no es el único montaje que ha salido de la ya famosa fotografía.

