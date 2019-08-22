La entrevista en la que Bertín Osborne reconoce haber pegado «alguna vez» a una mujer

Uno de los protagonistas indiscutibles de la semana, por su capacidad para generar titulares polémicos, ha sido Bertín Osborne. El presentador aseguraba en una entrevista en El País que el feminismo en España no tiene sentido. Unas declaraciones que levantaron una tremenda polvareda en redes sociales.

Muchos usuarios han salido al paso de las polémicas declaraciones rescatando vídeos de hemeroteca del presentador. Probablemente el más impactante es el extracto de su entrevista en el programa De la mano de... en RTVE.

Una entrevista llena de connotaciones machistas que se hacen del todo evidentes en el minuto 19:00, cuando el conductor del programa le pregunta: "Y en alguna ocasión Bertín, ¿alguna mujer te pegó una bofetada?". "Sí", responde Osborne: "Me han hecho de todo. Me han roto sillas en la espalda, ceniceros de cristal".

Ante la predisposición de Bertín, el entrevistador sigue apretando la tuerca: "¿Y reconoces que estaban justificadas estas agresiones?", continúa. "Reconozco que sí", asegura Bertín entre risas.

Es entonces cuando llega el momento cumbre del programa: "Y esas manos tuyas, que me imagino que tantas pieles de mujer habrán acariciado, ¿en alguna ocasión también le pegaron a una mujer?", dice el conductor. Y Bertín, sin dudarlo, responde: "Pues mira, no creo que jamás hubiera tenido derecho a hacerlo y me arrepiento muchísimo, pero sí lo he hecho alguna vez".

Aquí, la entrevista completa de Bertín en el programa De la mano de... en 1985:

Aquí, el momento exacto de la polémica declaración difundida en Twitter por el usuario @11AcMm (minuto 19:34):