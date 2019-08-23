Diario Público
Banderas franquistas, himnos falangistas y porno en las pantallas de un centro comercial de Cornellá

Varias pantallas del centro comercial Splau de Cornellá del Vallés (Barcelona) han estado proyectando en los últimos días contenidos tales como banderas de España con el escudo preconstitucional, audio con el himno de la Falange 'Cara al sol' y fragmentos de películas porno duro, a consecuencia de un 'pirateo' informático.

Según recoge La Vanguardia, que se hace eco de la indignación de algunos usuarios de redes sociales, algunas de las pantallas pirateadas estaban situadas en la zona de juegos recreativos infantil del mencionado centro comercial.

Algunos usuarios citados por el rotativo catalán afirmaban que ese 'troleo' en las pantallas, que no son responsabilidad de la genercia del centro sino que son gestionadas por una empresa aparte, se viene produciendo desde hace días.

La Vanguardia alude incluso a algunas personas que "parecen haber detectado el problema"; la pantalla estaría conectada a internet mediante un dispositivo tipo Chromecast o similar con WiFi, de manera que es posible contectarse al mismo con un teléfono móvil para enviar contenido.

La gerencia del centro comercial ya ha dado algunas "explicaciones", eso sí, escuetísimas. Que los lamentan. Que seguro que alguna TV habia sido pirateada. Y que ya han hablado con la empresa encargada para que tomen medidas de seguridad para que no vuelva a ocurrir esto.

