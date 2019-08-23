Banderas franquistas, himnos falangistas y porno en las pantallas de un centro comercial de Cornellá

Varias pantallas del centro comercial Splau de Cornellá del Vallés (Barcelona) han estado proyectando en los últimos días contenidos tales como banderas de España con el escudo preconstitucional, audio con el himno de la Falange 'Cara al sol' y fragmentos de películas porno duro, a consecuencia de un 'pirateo' informático.
Según recoge La Vanguardia, que se hace eco de la indignación de algunos usuarios de redes sociales, algunas de las pantallas pirateadas estaban situadas en la zona de juegos recreativos infantil del mencionado centro comercial.
Acaban de poner el himno fascista en las pantallas de la bolera de Splau wtf pic.twitter.com/YwvUpt6Ufu
— Laia (@animaccount) August 20, 2019
Que pasa en el splau? Zona infantil??????♂️????♂️ pic.twitter.com/9jrnZofNvV
— kikoxavier4 (@kikoxavier4) August 20, 2019
Algunos usuarios citados por el rotativo catalán afirmaban que ese 'troleo' en las pantallas, que no son responsabilidad de la genercia del centro sino que son gestionadas por una empresa aparte, se viene produciendo desde hace días.
Esto se vio y se escuchó el día 15/07/19 si si de 2019 en el centro comercial del @IlusionaSplau , vergonzoso, antidemocrático , no estaba muerto estaba de parranda. @gabrielrufian @elperiodico @LaVanguardia @DebatAlRojoVivo @omnium @publico_es @europapress @sextaNoticias pic.twitter.com/ure5Jcega7
— elisabeth (@lemonet10) July 19, 2019
@mossos això acaba d'estar posat al centre comercial Splau pic.twitter.com/oYB39Y4mZD
— albert gil gutiérrez (@albert_gil_gu) August 20, 2019
La Vanguardia alude incluso a algunas personas que "parecen haber detectado el problema"; la pantalla estaría conectada a internet mediante un dispositivo tipo Chromecast o similar con WiFi, de manera que es posible contectarse al mismo con un teléfono móvil para enviar contenido.
@IlusionaSplau ens voleu explicar què és això? A tot drap i repetidament... pic.twitter.com/DFJJON9Iks
— єsтα¢ιó єsρα¢ιαl ∂є sαηт єsтєνє ∂є lєs яσυяєs ???? (@EstacioSEDR) August 20, 2019
La gerencia del centro comercial ya ha dado algunas "explicaciones", eso sí, escuetísimas. Que los lamentan. Que seguro que alguna TV habia sido pirateada. Y que ya han hablado con la empresa encargada para que tomen medidas de seguridad para que no vuelva a ocurrir esto.
Ja tenim resposta del Centre Comercial #Splau #ccsplau https://t.co/YV6G7QvVNh pic.twitter.com/ftJ7kRkHwL
— єsтα¢ιó єsρα¢ιαl ∂є sαηт єsтєνє ∂є lєs яσυяєs ???? (@EstacioSEDR) August 21, 2019
