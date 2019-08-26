Diario Público
Salud sexual El diputado de Vox que prefiere «el amor verdadero» a regalar preservativos

En Vox han encontrado el método definitivo para la prevención del embarazo y las ETS. ¿Preservativos? No, "el AMOR verdadero". Al menos, esto es lo que propone el diputado de la formación verde por Barcelona, Ignacio Garriga, a quien no gustó en absoluto la campaña del ministerio de Sanidad #SiemprePreservativo, por la cual se repartirán de manera gratuita preservativos en festivales de música.

Garriga criticaba esta iniciativa en un tuit asegurando que "fomenta las relaciones sexuales", apostando en contrapartida por "fomentar en jóvenes el respeto, la espera, la entrega, la generosidad: el AMOR verdadero". Además, la propuesta del político no quedó ahí, sino que ya contaba con ideas para utilizar todo el dinero ahorrado: "pañales para bebés y ancianos".

Como era de esperar, las respuestas incrédulas ante las palabras de Garriga comenzaron a llegar de manera inmediata.

Además, Garriga consiguió algo realmente meritorio con esta pequeña dosis de café para los muy cafeteros: fue demasiado incluso para algunos seguidores de Vox. Al final, independientemente de las simpatías políticas, la gente en el siglo XXI confía más en los preservativos que en el amor verdadero para prevenir embarazos no deseados o ETS. Quién lo iba a decir.

