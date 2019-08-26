En Vox han encontrado el método definitivo para la prevención del embarazo y las ETS. ¿Preservativos? No, "el AMOR verdadero". Al menos, esto es lo que propone el diputado de la formación verde por Barcelona, Ignacio Garriga, a quien no gustó en absoluto la campaña del ministerio de Sanidad #SiemprePreservativo, por la cual se repartirán de manera gratuita preservativos en festivales de música.

Garriga criticaba esta iniciativa en un tuit asegurando que "fomenta las relaciones sexuales", apostando en contrapartida por "fomentar en jóvenes el respeto, la espera, la entrega, la generosidad: el AMOR verdadero". Además, la propuesta del político no quedó ahí, sino que ya contaba con ideas para utilizar todo el dinero ahorrado: "pañales para bebés y ancianos".

Como era de esperar, las respuestas incrédulas ante las palabras de Garriga comenzaron a llegar de manera inmediata.

— out of context venus (@venusoncrack) August 25, 2019

Claro, porque sin esa campaña, las relaciones sexuales simplemente no suceden. No existen. Nadie tiene la idea de tener sexo hasta que ven la campaña.

Lógico, Ignacio. Sanidad se dedica a impedir el contagio de ITS. Lo de rezar en vez de follar lo lleva el Ministerio de Ciencia Ficción y Fantasías Varias.

Además, Garriga consiguió algo realmente meritorio con esta pequeña dosis de café para los muy cafeteros: fue demasiado incluso para algunos seguidores de Vox. Al final, independientemente de las simpatías políticas, la gente en el siglo XXI confía más en los preservativos que en el amor verdadero para prevenir embarazos no deseados o ETS. Quién lo iba a decir.

Soy pro Vox 100%. Pero en esto no estoy de acuerdo. Los preservativos además de evitar embarazos no deseados también previenen ETS. Y no creo que a estas alturas nadie tenga relaciones sexuales sólo cuando quiere procrear.

— José Flores (@jfloresr1955) August 24, 2019