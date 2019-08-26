Todos conocemos un ‘cuñao’ que suelta sus frases típicas en las cenas de navidad. Que si “ni machismo ni feminismo”, que si “la memoria histórica solo reabre heridas”… Pues bien, las redes han decidido ponerse creativas sacando el hashtag #FrasesDeCuñao que se ha vuelto Trending Topic en pocas horas.
Cientos de personas han compartido las mejores frases que suelen decir los típicos ‘cuñaos’ en cuanto tienen ocasión.
Yo no reciclo porque luego el camión lo recoge todo junto #FrasesDeCuñado
— bruna Beziers ???? (@BrunaBeziers) August 26, 2019
#FrasesDeCuñado
El toro de lidia se extinguiría de no ser por las corridas pic.twitter.com/SG6TD2OJPo
— Mary Lehendakari (@delcentrobilbao) August 26, 2019
¿Lo escuchan? Es el silencio #FrasesDeCuñado
— Tupac Shakur (@weed_1984) August 26, 2019
El racismo, el machismo y la homofobia son tres de los temas estrella.
#FrasesDeCuñado
'Los emigrantes viven de las subvenciones públicas'
'Los emigrantes nos quitan el trabajo' pic.twitter.com/ngjvxkZOCy
— Plumaroja2.0 (@Plumaroja20) August 26, 2019
#FrasesDeCuñado
"el feminismo no tiene sentido en España" pic.twitter.com/wySmTupaAO
— Mary Lehendakari (@delcentrobilbao) August 26, 2019
#FrasesDeCuñado
Si tan feministas son porque no van a Irán a manifestarse. pic.twitter.com/DK3KaAB563
— javi (@escarvasopas) August 26, 2019
Yo soy hetero y no lo voy pregonando por ahí #FrasesDeCuñado
— and I oop????️???????????? (@ohhhHONEEEEY) August 26, 2019
