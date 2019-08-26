Diario Público
Todos conocemos un ‘cuñao’ que suelta sus frases típicas en las cenas de navidad. Que si “ni machismo ni feminismo”, que si “la memoria histórica solo reabre heridas”… Pues bien, las redes han decidido ponerse creativas sacando el hashtag #FrasesDeCuñao que se ha vuelto Trending Topic en pocas horas.

Cientos de personas han compartido las mejores frases que suelen decir los típicos ‘cuñaos’ en cuanto tienen ocasión.

El racismo, el machismo y la homofobia son tres de los temas estrella.

