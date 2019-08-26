Diario Público
Cumbre del G7 La fotografía que demuestra que el mundo se va al garete

El mundo se va al garete y no hace falta más que fijarse en una foto de la cumbre del G7 en Biarritz (Francia) tomada este fin de semana. Es una imagen del encuentro entre el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, con el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.

Soberbio, racista, machista, xenófobo, mentiroso… ¿Quién de los dos? Los dos. A Trump ya le conocemos bien. De Johnson sólo hay que hacer una búsqueda para ver sus salidas de tono. Entre ambos tienen una lista de frases pronunciadas para hacer palidecer a cualquiera: sobre "agarrar" por el "coño" a mujeres, sobre “negritos”, sobre “países de mierda”. Ahora son dos de las personas más poderosas del mundo y, querámoslo o no, estamos en sus manos.

La cara de las personas a que aparecen junto a ellos es todo un poema.

Ahora los tuiteros han utilizado el arma que mejor manejan, el humor, para comentar esta y otras imágenes de la cumbre:

