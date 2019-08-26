El mundo se va al garete y no hace falta más que fijarse en una foto de la cumbre del G7 en Biarritz (Francia) tomada este fin de semana. Es una imagen del encuentro entre el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, con el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson.
Soberbio, racista, machista, xenófobo, mentiroso… ¿Quién de los dos? Los dos. A Trump ya le conocemos bien. De Johnson sólo hay que hacer una búsqueda para ver sus salidas de tono. Entre ambos tienen una lista de frases pronunciadas para hacer palidecer a cualquiera: sobre "agarrar" por el "coño" a mujeres, sobre “negritos”, sobre “países de mierda”. Ahora son dos de las personas más poderosas del mundo y, querámoslo o no, estamos en sus manos.
- Boris, tírame del dedo.
- JAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/qwTHR5rOvZ
— Ares (@Ares_TES) August 25, 2019
La cara de las personas a que aparecen junto a ellos es todo un poema.
La cara del personal diciendo..."tierra trágame" pic.twitter.com/SZzIc6ovd3
— tere Leiva (@terre_leiva) August 25, 2019
Ahora los tuiteros han utilizado el arma que mejor manejan, el humor, para comentar esta y otras imágenes de la cumbre:
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) August 25, 2019
— Eleazarillo (@pisteketo) August 25, 2019
- Te reto a un duelo Boris. 1...2...
- ¡Bang! pic.twitter.com/r1KoAEmYrr
— Ares (@Ares_TES) August 25, 2019
- Y aquí les presento a mi hermano pequeño. Saluda Monchito... pic.twitter.com/jbw6nUpD0q
— Ares (@Ares_TES) August 25, 2019
— RΔJΠΔR (@R4jn4r) August 25, 2019
La cena de Nochebuena con dos cuñaos que te dan vergüenza. pic.twitter.com/piYOjpGVuU
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) August 25, 2019
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) August 25, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 26, 2019
OMG Trump en esta foto soy yo cuando un cachorro me mira. pic.twitter.com/QF5xUqu5Gf
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) August 25, 2019
Esto está pasando. Es real. pic.twitter.com/mXylpxsjAJ
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) August 25, 2019
— paintpirata (@PaintPirata) August 25, 2019
Dos tontos muy tontos: misión destruir el mundo. pic.twitter.com/Vp5DSB7uSn
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) August 25, 2019
Boris Wins! pic.twitter.com/gUM8L1VTDX
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 25, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 25, 2019
Me representa pic.twitter.com/4Ie1O8OVBx
— Sergio Rapado (@31gacelart) August 25, 2019
— P A U L (@aiampaul) August 25, 2019
— Marta Gomez (@Martu_ki) August 26, 2019
El #G7Biarritz y un camión para dominarlos a todos. pic.twitter.com/ToVS7jKjvU
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 26, 2019
#BiarritzG7 pic.twitter.com/AQXgBTqoH6
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 25, 2019
— Luis Acosta (@luisacoper) August 25, 2019
Comprem vocal! pic.twitter.com/BOLlqVtgIY
— LYD (@LyBeLe_76) August 25, 2019
— ⫷BAINK⫸ (@SuperbainK) August 25, 2019
La hora del aperitivo#G7Biarritz pic.twitter.com/YwU5vtAzpy
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) August 25, 2019
Quien ganará?#G7Biarrirz pic.twitter.com/3f3edqNywz
— Creator Pijua (@pijua76) August 25, 2019
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) August 25, 2019
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) June 10, 2018
Ídolos! pic.twitter.com/DfQ3eSdVwf
— AsturChe ???? (@asturche) August 25, 2019
- Melania, mira que espejo más raro me han puesto... pic.twitter.com/9RkbddZ8Jl
— Ares (@Ares_TES) August 25, 2019
Sujetando a Boris Johnson para que no haga balconing. pic.twitter.com/LkYLud98Zz
— Donald F. Trump ???????? (@magnateUSA) August 25, 2019
1
Bobón de las islas. #G7Biarritz pic.twitter.com/iY0eVqWYIb
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) August 26, 2019
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) August 25, 2019
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) August 25, 2019
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) August 25, 2019
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) August 25, 2019
Cuando encienden la luz de la discoteca. pic.twitter.com/eXJaWQCl6e
— Donald F. Trump ???????? (@magnateUSA) August 25, 2019
