“Soy artista. Desayuno dudas”. “Hey, soy yo... me abres la puerta o entro por la ventana de tu alma?”; “La felicidad no es un lugar. Es una forma de viajar”… No son frases de Paulo Coelho, ni están sacadas de una taza, son de Alejandro Sanz. El artista lleva ya un tiempo ‘regalando’ de forma aleatoria a sus seguidores de Twitter una suerte de frases motivacionales/poéticas al más puro estilo del escritor brasileño. Hay muchos más ejemplos: “Quieres ver magia?... sonríe”; “Cuando te digan que hay que ir paso a paso da una zancada y enséñale a correr”.

Últimamente ha sido especialmente prolífico:

La felicidad no es un lugar. Es una forma de viajar. — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 27, 2019

La única llave del éxito es uno mismo.

????: #visanstefan pic.twitter.com/gZPeProqxM — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 26, 2019

Lo que no tiene precio es lo que màs vale del mundo. — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 23, 2019

Que vergüenza!!. iba por la calle andando y nadie me avisó que se me veía la felicidad. — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 21, 2019

No quiero pilotos automáticos...yo llevo mi timón. pic.twitter.com/zFd06jH9zz — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) August 20, 2019

Sus frases, en ocasiones optimistas y en otras enigmáticas, han desatado el humor en las redes sociales, donde muchos tuiteros han respondido de forma irónica en varias ocasiones:

Que alguien le diga a Alejandro Sanz que con un Paulo Coelho es más que suficiente. — Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) August 26, 2019

Alejandro Sanz está a tres tuits de empezar a comercializar tazas con sus frases. — Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) August 26, 2019

Alejandro Sanz Coelho pic.twitter.com/URUKie2SdC — la buchinsky © (@la_buchinsky) August 26, 2019

Pues no — hector alonso (@hdelosrios2) August 26, 2019

Creo que Alejandro Sanz se ha encontrado un saco de azucarillos con frases. https://t.co/ZryK3On8wr — ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) August 26, 2019

????????????????????????????

Gracias Alejandro!!! Has encarrilado mi vida ???????????? — Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) August 26, 2019

Creo que Alejandro Sanz se ha encontrado un saco de azucarillos con frases. https://t.co/ZryK3On8wr — ???????????????????????? (@Arezno) August 26, 2019

Estoy a dos haikus de Alejandro Sanz de sufrir una embolia — Fuckowski (@fuckowski) August 26, 2019

Este martes, el tuitero Antonio Delgado (@DeMeison) ha animado a otros a bromear con memes imaginando otras frases que podrían encajar con el estilo de Sanz. El cachondeo desatado ha sido mayúsculo:

_________