Memes Alejandro Sanz vuelve a ponerse en plan Paulo Coelho y los tuiteros le recomiendan más frases filosóficas

“Soy artista. Desayuno dudas”. “Hey, soy yo... me abres la puerta o entro por la ventana de tu alma?”; “La felicidad no es un lugar. Es una forma de viajar”… No son frases de Paulo Coelho, ni están sacadas de una taza, son de Alejandro Sanz. El artista lleva ya un tiempo ‘regalando’ de forma aleatoria a sus seguidores de Twitter una suerte de frases motivacionales/poéticas al más puro estilo del escritor brasileño. Hay muchos más ejemplos: “Quieres ver magia?... sonríe”; “Cuando te digan que hay que ir paso a paso da una zancada y enséñale a correr”.

Últimamente ha sido especialmente prolífico:

Sus frases, en ocasiones optimistas y en otras enigmáticas, han desatado el humor en las redes sociales, donde muchos tuiteros han respondido de forma irónica en varias ocasiones:

Este martes, el tuitero Antonio Delgado (@DeMeison) ha animado a otros a bromear con memes imaginando otras frases que podrían encajar con el estilo de Sanz. El cachondeo desatado ha sido mayúsculo:

