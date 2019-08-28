La gordofobia es la tendencia que tienen algunos de humillar, invisibilizar, maltratar, ridiculizar y excluir a personas por el hecho de tener una característica física determinada: la gordura. Esta forma de opresión se encuentra omnipresente en la sociedad y ocupa muchos espacios durante todo el tiempo.

Esta tendencia se da en las consultas médicas, en el entorno laboral, en la calle, en el colegio y hasta en el cine, donde los personajes gordos son los “chistosos, ridículos, torpes” y nunca protagonistas de una historia de amor.

Muchas de estas situaciones, las ha explicado la tuitera Blanca Bandarrita en un hilo de Twitter que acumula cientos de respuestas y más de 2.000 favoritos.

6. A veces te insultan por la calle personas que no conoces de nada.

Venga, va: un fav, una cosa de gorda que igual no sabíais o no os habíais planteado.

Insultos, prejuicios y miedos derivados de la gordofobia son muchas de las situaciones que se han compartido.

14. Tu familia se pasa la vida diciéndote que te pongas a dieta... y cuando te pones, no hacen más que ofrecerte cosas que no puedes comer.

17. ¿Botas de caña alta? No, no, no.

