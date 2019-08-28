Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter El hilo que muestra muchas situaciones derivadas de la gordofobia: ”La ropa de tallas grandes es mucho más cara”

Por

La gordofobia es la tendencia que tienen algunos de humillar, invisibilizar, maltratar, ridiculizar y excluir a personas por el hecho de tener una característica física determinada: la gordura. Esta forma de opresión se encuentra omnipresente en la sociedad y ocupa muchos espacios durante todo el tiempo.

Esta tendencia se da en las consultas médicas, en el entorno laboral, en la calle, en el colegio y hasta en el cine, donde los personajes gordos son los “chistosos, ridículos, torpes” y nunca protagonistas de una historia de amor.

Muchas de estas situaciones, las ha explicado la tuitera Blanca Bandarrita en un hilo de Twitter que acumula cientos de respuestas y más de 2.000 favoritos.

Insultos, prejuicios y miedos derivados de la gordofobia son muchas de las situaciones que se han compartido.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo