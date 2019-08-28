La gordofobia es la tendencia que tienen algunos de humillar, invisibilizar, maltratar, ridiculizar y excluir a personas por el hecho de tener una característica física determinada: la gordura. Esta forma de opresión se encuentra omnipresente en la sociedad y ocupa muchos espacios durante todo el tiempo.
Esta tendencia se da en las consultas médicas, en el entorno laboral, en la calle, en el colegio y hasta en el cine, donde los personajes gordos son los “chistosos, ridículos, torpes” y nunca protagonistas de una historia de amor.
Muchas de estas situaciones, las ha explicado la tuitera Blanca Bandarrita en un hilo de Twitter que acumula cientos de respuestas y más de 2.000 favoritos.
4. Si vas comiendo por la calle, te parece que te mira todo el mundo.
6. A veces te insultan por la calle personas que no conoces de nada.
Venga, va: un fav, una cosa de gorda que igual no sabíais o no os habíais planteado.
Insultos, prejuicios y miedos derivados de la gordofobia son muchas de las situaciones que se han compartido.
8. La ropa de tallas grandes es mucho más cara de lo que justificaría la cantidad extra de género. (Ahora empieza a haber marcas más asequibles, pero hasta hace dos telediarios, la cosa iba del palo 60€ la camiseta).
10. El típico comentario en plan "Dios, estoy como una vaca" de una persona a la que le sobran 10 kilos te hunde en la miseria. Piensas: "Joder, yo debo de darle un asco que te cagas".
14. Tu familia se pasa la vida diciéndote que te pongas a dieta... y cuando te pones, no hacen más que ofrecerte cosas que no puedes comer.
17. ¿Botas de caña alta? No, no, no.
