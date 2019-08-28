¿Dónde está Albert Rivera? El líder de Ciudadanos reaparecerá este jueves en el Congreso tras un mes completamente desaparecido. Salvo por algunos mensajes en Twitter, Rivera ha estado missing desde finales de julio. Unas buenas vacaciones que comenzó tras enfrentarse a la peor crisis interna de su partido con varios miembros destacados de Ciudadanos abandonando la formación por su giro ideológico.
Muchas voces han criticado su desaparición en un verano con la crisis del Open Arms, los incendios en Gran Canaria o la crisis sanitaria en Andalucía por la carne mechada. Los tuiteros, por supuesto, también han echado en falta su presencia. Así lo han visto:
Hoy en Mega costrucciones:
"Las vacaciones de Albert Rivera".
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 28, 2019
Un sueldo que dure lo mismo que las vacaciones de Albert Rivera.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 23, 2019
Un par más de cosas como esta y Albert Rivera sigue de vacaciones hasta enero de 2020... https://t.co/TBhahD9svi
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) August 24, 2019
Si yo fuese Pablo Iglesias le decía que si a Pedro Sánchez y convocaba la sesión de investidura para el lunes que viene, solo para joderle las vacaciones a Albert Rivera.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 24, 2019
Las vacaciones de Albert Rivera. pic.twitter.com/9Ctozn8jcV
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) August 28, 2019
#GobiernosARV
Le pasa algo a @Albert_Rivera ?
Está ingresado ?
Está de vacaciones ?
— ????Xavier R.???? (@Sajor14) August 28, 2019
A lo mejor es que Albert Rivera está esperando a que Iván Espinosa de los Monteros presente su declaración de bienes para reaparecer.
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) August 26, 2019
Se rumorea que Albert Rivera está veraneando con Juan José Cortés.
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) August 24, 2019
Tengo la intuición, y ojalá me equivoque, de que Rivera se ha recluido durante este mes de agosto para ensayar ser Salvini.
— Maruja Torres (@MistralS) August 27, 2019
Albert Rivera e Inés Arrimadas llevan 2 semanas sin aparecer en los medios ni abrir la boca. Oigan, qué paz. Ojalá se quedaran así para siempre.
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) August 27, 2019
A lo mejor Albert Rivera está apagando el fuego del Amazonas en Colombia.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) August 27, 2019
Por 25 pesetas por respuesta:
"Cosas que duran lo mismo que las vacaciones de Albert Rivera", como por ejemplo:
"Un partido de Fútbol entre Oliver y Benji"
Un, dos, tres, responda otra vez.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 23, 2019
Las actualizaciones de Windows 10.
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) August 24, 2019
¡ La interinidad de Rajoy/Sánchez !
— Pipo BB8 ???? (@PipoBB8) August 23, 2019
Un bote de mostaza en la nevera
— maria (@46Marianik) August 23, 2019
Jordi Hurtado.
— Mayuri (@mayuriashisogi) August 23, 2019
El embarazo de una elefanta
— oscar ballabriga (@OscarBallabriga) August 23, 2019
El brexit
— M_I_S_I (@M_I_S_I84) August 23, 2019
1 minuto en el microondas pic.twitter.com/KuNr6byvok
— NOELIA (@NoeVei78) August 24, 2019
— Madame Blavatsky (@MdmeBlavatsky) August 23, 2019
La falsa crisis..
— Vip (@estoyakiok) August 23, 2019
El fichaje de Neymar
— José M. Lafora (@JoseLafora) August 23, 2019
Los anuncios de antena 3
— Madame Blavatsky (@MdmeBlavatsky) August 23, 2019
