El verano del líder de Ciudadanos “Hoy en Mega Construcciones: las vacaciones de Albert Rivera“

¿Dónde está Albert Rivera? El líder de Ciudadanos reaparecerá este jueves en el Congreso tras un mes completamente desaparecido. Salvo por algunos mensajes en Twitter, Rivera ha estado missing desde finales de julio. Unas buenas vacaciones que comenzó tras enfrentarse a la peor crisis interna de su partido con varios miembros destacados de Ciudadanos abandonando la formación por su giro ideológico.

Muchas voces han criticado su desaparición en un verano con la crisis del Open Arms, los incendios en Gran Canaria o la crisis sanitaria en Andalucía por la carne mechada. Los tuiteros, por supuesto, también han echado en falta su presencia. Así lo han visto:

