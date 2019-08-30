En las redes sociales se comparte de todo, absolutamente de todo. Al albergar tanta información, en ocasiones, se pueden colar todo tipo de bulos sin que nos demos cuenta y, hasta que algún organismo no lo desmiente, damos información por buena que no lo es.
Tras las lluvias del pasado lunes en Madrid, que afectaron sobre todo a Arganda y Valdemoro, se empezó a compartir un vídeo en el que supuestamente se podía apreciar la brutal tormenta desde la perspectiva aérea. Las imágenes son tan impactantes que muchos lo han compartido por redes sociales y en grupos de whatsapp pensando que las imágenes correspondían a la pasada tormenta, pero la realidad es que es un bulo de internet.
Varios meteorólogos y portales de investigación han confirmado que el contenido no se correspondía a las lluvias del pasado lunes y, concretamente, Newtral ha asegurado que dichas imágenes fueron grabadas por el Laboratorio Sismológico de Nevada en julio de 2018 en Las Vegas y que el vídeo fue publicado en la cuenta de Facebook del Servicio Nacional Meteorológico de Estados Unidos.
¿Os acordáis de la #tormenta que cayó esta semana en Arganda?
Así fue vista desde el cielo. ¡Espectacular! pic.twitter.com/J7RQKUlWTg
— ЄГіҠѦ LѺթѦҬЄԌԱі (@ErikaLopategui) August 30, 2019
???? Esta secuencia de imágenes NO corresponde a la tromba de agua Y granizo caída hace unos días en #ArgandaDelRey. Se trata de un vídeo de otro lugar y de hace varios años.
La difusión es tal, que me ha llegado hasta por Whatsapp. No alimentes bulos. #StopBulos https://t.co/m97e4cYUOd
— MeteoMadrid ⚡ (@CarlosVelasco_w) August 30, 2019
Me la han colado pic.twitter.com/BvQhFKKapD
— Roberto Menendez (@roberto24058) August 29, 2019
Ese video no es en Arganda del Rey. Hacia tiempo que circulaba ya por las redes. Dejad de difundir informació falsa
— Rafa Soriano Morales (@Rafa_mihumilde) August 29, 2019
