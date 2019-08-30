Diario Público
Esta mañana, Twitter se levantaba con el nombre de Mary Shelley entre sus primeros trending topic, ya que hoy se cumplen 222 años desde el nacimiento de la famosa escritora.

En una época en la que las mujeres tenían muchos menos derechos y era complicado que pudiesen publicar novelas, Shelley escribió uno de los libros más famosos de la historia y dio vida a un personaje que mayores y pequeños conocemos: Frankenstein.

La escritora tuvo que publicar su libro de forma anónima y no fue hasta 1823 cuando una edición con el nombre Mary Shelley salió a la luz. Esto se produjo porque se creía que la obra no sería bien recibida si los lectores se daban cuenta que había sido escrito por una mujer.

La muerte estuvo muy presente en la vida de Mary Shelley ya que su madre, tres de sus hijos y su marido desaparecieron de su vida prematuramente. Inglaterra, Francia e Italia fueron el hogar itinerante de Shelley y su marido, pero tras enviudar regresó definitivamente a Inglaterra donde se dedicó a su carrera como escritora y a su único hijo.

