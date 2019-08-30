Aunque parezca una broma, en España, existen carreras de izquierdas y de derechas. Los grados más económicos y enfocados al derecho, los suelen estudiar personas con tendencia de derecha, mientras que los estudios de arte y humanidades encajan más con las personas de izquierdas.

Esto es lo que le ha ocurrido a una estudiante de Bellas Artes. La usuaria de Twitter Mimikyu ha compartido un pantallazo de su grupo de clase, en el que una de las integrantes cambió el nombre, que se llamaba “Bellas artes UGR”, en referencia a la carrera de la Universidad de Granada que estudian, por este otro: “ADE+Derecho UGR”.

El motivo del cambio se debe a que los padres de la estudiante llevan más de un año creyendo que su hija estudia el doble grado de ADE y Derecho en la UGR cuando en realidad está cursando Bellas Artes.

“Hola chicxs. Si no os importa, voy a cambiar el nombre del grupo a ADE+Derecho UGR un rato. Os explico, me vine a Granada el año pasado a estudiar bellas artes y los fachas de mis padres creen que estoy estudiando esa carrera”.

El tuit, que ha generado muchas risas, ha sido compartido por miles de usuarios que también han recordado que nadie debería tener que mentir para estudiar lo que realmente quiere.

Tiene gracia, me he reído la verdad, pero me da mucha pena que alguien tenga que mentir así a sus padres para poder estudiar lo que le gusta

— Dsly????️‍???? (@dmurosly) August 29, 2019