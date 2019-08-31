"¿Por qué los británicos en España son expatriados pero los españoles en el Reino Unido son inmigrantes?". Con esta sencilla pregunta, Aidan McQuade, escritor y consultor irlandés, denuncia lenguaje racista de la BBC contra los españoles. La tensión creciente tras la llegada al poder de Boris Johnson está revolviendo aún más la cuestión del brexit, que monopoliza las conversaciones en Reino Unido.

Why are British in Spain expats but Spaniards in UK are migrants?

Ahora que el Parlamento británico está suspendido por orden del nuevo primer ministro, que la tensión sobre la frontera colma las portadas, y que el movimiento probrexit parecía estar ahogado por la falta de acuerdos con la Unión Europea, parece que los medios de comunicación más respetados también empiezan a sufrir la factura de tantos años de conflicto.

Por tanto, varios usuarios de Twitter denuncian estas pequeñas pero claras referencias de la cadena británica sobre la migración. El tuit de McQuade tiene miles de RTs y miles de respuestas, que ayudan a entender el debate sobre la migración. Una acusación muy grave teniendo en cuenta que la BBC es una entidad con financiación pública.

Algunos usuarios reconocen que también se han percatado de este tono en el lenguaje de la cadena.

Yes. They were saying this shit yesterday

Y, en cambio, quienes ven que esta dinámica no se produce solo con los españoles.

And not just Spain. The terms “expat”, “migrant”, “immigrant” used in some of the most subversive means of “othering” in the media today. #WordsMatter https://t.co/6jtmMJA4pa

— Obi Ejimofo (@Nnuhrudeem) August 31, 2019