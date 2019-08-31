Diario Público
Universidad de Ávila Hackean la cuenta de Twitter de la Universidad de Ávila y amenazan con «disparar» al alcalde

La cuenta de Twitter de la Universidad Católica de Ávila sufre desde este viernes un hackeo informático, según informa el centro en su página web oficial. En los mensajes se profieren amenazas de muerte contra el alcalde de la ciudad, Jesús Manuel Sánchez, y cargan contra la universidad.

"Somos la peor universidad de toda España", "Solo queremos dinero, los alumnos nos dan igual" o "en nuestra universidad hay profesores (ancianos) que ni ellos saben las acciones que hacen" son algunas de las publicaciones de la cuenta tras el hackeo.

El autor del ataque también se ha dedicado a comentar algunas publicaciones de medios como COPE Ávila o EiTB con mensajes ofensivos. Por su parte, desde la universidad anuncian que se ha denunciado la "usurpación de la identidad corporativa" ante la Policía nacional.

