Parece una broma, un comentario inapropiado, un chiste fácil..., pero es real. En Twitter ha corrido como la pólvora, ya que la gente no daba crédito a que se llevara a cabo una publicación impresa de este estilo.
— pakekieresaberlo (@posyanotelodigo) August 29, 2019
Parece ser que este tipo de marionetas es una tradición austrliana, de donde son originarios este tipo de métodos artísticos. Esto, para algunos tuiteros, ha sido dejárselo en bandeja, que en cuestión de horas llenaron la red social de bromas.
El libro está escrito por Simon Morley y David Friend, que se hicieron famosos por representar este tipo de 'trucos'. Hay técnicas como el champiñón atómico, la hamburguesa o el perrito caliente.
Te mentí, no vamos a coger. Te voy a mostrar como hago marionetas con mi pene. https://t.co/cm6hj8tqqx
— Miss Lonely ???? (@anagabriel2109) August 30, 2019
La gente que manda fotowebo no solicitado se va a poner creativa con esto https://t.co/odLtE1hsyq
— Jaime (@ironicdummy) August 30, 2019
te vas a follar a un tío y de repente empieza a hacer papiroflexia con el pito qué haces https://t.co/gecNbmHebB
— ᴋɪʀᴋ (@cirilladerivia) August 30, 2019
yo hago marionetas de pene totalmente desnudo y si no te gusta te vas a otro mercadona sabes xd
— ᴋɪʀᴋ (@cirilladerivia) August 30, 2019
Para que me conozcan mejor:
Música favorita? Clásica barroca
Pasatiempos? Ver cine europeo
Un color? El color del alma
Un lugar: La polinesia
Una comida? Trufas blancas
Tinelli o Pergolini? No los conozco
Un deporte? Curling
Último libro leído? Marionetas del pene pic.twitter.com/IRCUZvA33Q
— ⓃⓈⒺⒽⒹⓅ (@nosubaseso) August 30, 2019
Imagínate poner en el currículum "Modelo de polla para el libro Marionetas del pene" y adjuntar fotos del making off https://t.co/bQ8gJH2JSO
— Kiraso the DUDER (@Kiraso_) August 30, 2019
Hijo ¿Te estás haciendo una paja?
No mamá estoy haciendo marionetas con la polla.
(Personalmente me parecería menos raro lo de la paja que pillarle haciendo marionetas con su pene la verdad ????????????)
— TortillaMan (@tortillaman_vk) August 30, 2019
El sexo es íntimo y sagrado, tu cuerpo es un templo y no deberías compartir tu templo con alguien que no sepa hacer marionetas con su pene.
— Tix (@yerimmune) August 30, 2019
Por favor señores leer las instrucciones del bebé canguro JAAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ pic.twitter.com/CSDie1RuRp
— marina aragon (@mariniita_ar) August 30, 2019
