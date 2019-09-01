Demasiado bueno para ser cierto: el vídeo de una niña diciendo a Trump que es una “desgracia para el mundo“ es falso

En las últimas horas ha vuelto a hacerse viral una divertido vídeo con el presidente de EEUU como protagonista. De hecho, demasiado bueno para ser cierto. En la escena aparece de espaldas alguien que parece Donald Trump dirigiéndose a una niña y preguntándole: "¿Quieres hacerte una foto conmigo?". En ese momento, la pequeña le mira y le responde: "Eres una desgracia para el mundo". En ese momento todo el mundo rompe a reír.
Muchos usuarios lo están compartiendo sorprendidos pensando que es cierto, pero no lo es. El que aparece en el vídeo no es el verdadero presidente de EEUU, sino un actor. El vídeo forma parte de un programa de humor emitido en mayo de 2017 en la cadena Comedy Central.
Trump: ¿quieres una foto conmigo?
Niña: Eres una desgracia para el Mundo.
Muy fan. pic.twitter.com/rwKxQA5067
— Toño Abad ????️???? (@antonioabadg) August 31, 2019
En el vídeo original puede verse la escena entera:
The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJpic.twitter.com/lkjtg6Ne4M
— The President Show (@PresidentShow) May 7, 2017
La web Snopes, dedicada a 'cazar' leyendas urbanas y noticias falsas, ya lo desmintió en su día. Ahora también lo han comprobado desde Newtral.
Mira @antonioabadg al igual que tú a todo el colectivo @OrgulloMadrid @FLGFamiliesLGTB @FELGTB @LGTBNews
— Mario Martinez Manzanero (@mm3_mario) August 31, 2019
Vaya por dios, que bajon al descubrir que no es el verdadero Trump. Espero que al menos la niña lo dijera espontaneamente, si fue asi, vale igual !
— Fredy (@fredygcia) September 1, 2019
— Imadra Lake (@lake_imadra) September 1, 2019
Superfan
— Yo, yo misma...Irene (@irropo) August 31, 2019
