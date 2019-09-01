Demasiado bueno para ser cierto: el vídeo de una niña diciendo a Trump que es una “desgracia para el mundo“ es falso

En las últimas horas ha vuelto a hacerse viral una divertido vídeo con el presidente de EEUU como protagonista. De hecho, demasiado bueno para ser cierto. En la escena aparece de espaldas alguien que parece Donald Trump dirigiéndose a una niña y preguntándole: "¿Quieres hacerte una foto conmigo?". En ese momento, la pequeña le mira y le responde: "Eres una desgracia para el mundo". En ese momento todo el mundo rompe a reír.

Muchos usuarios lo están compartiendo sorprendidos pensando que es cierto, pero no lo es. El que aparece en el vídeo no es el verdadero presidente de EEUU, sino un actor. El vídeo forma parte de un programa de humor emitido en mayo de 2017 en la cadena Comedy Central.

En el vídeo original puede verse la escena entera:

The president greets the Tax Day protesters, and the crowd LOVES him. Huge! https://t.co/KJ41qK2OEJpic.twitter.com/lkjtg6Ne4M

— The President Show (@PresidentShow) May 7, 2017