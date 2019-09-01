Diario Público
¿La foto más graciosa del año? Se cierra el círculo: los autores del meme de la paella repiten la foto y… Ahora sí

Fue una de las imágenes más graciosas del año y se convirtió también en uno de los memes más exitosos. Una familia posaba para una foto junto a una paella en el instante preciso en que el arroz se caía. Lo más genial eran las caras de los protagonistas: los dos que la sujetaban aún no eran conscientes del desastre y aparecían orgullosos, el hombre mayor parecía estar en su propio mundo y la mujer era la única que en ese momento se había dado cuenta del triste final de su comida. Pura poesía visual.

Los memes, por supuesto, estuvieron a la altura:

Ahora sus protagonistas han repetido la foto y esta vez les ha salido bien (esta vez con menos inclinación, todo sea dicho). La foto ha sido compartida por Juan José Zanon, uno los dos hombres que sujetan la paella, en su cuenta de Twitter:

