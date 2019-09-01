Fue una de las imágenes más graciosas del año y se convirtió también en uno de los memes más exitosos. Una familia posaba para una foto junto a una paella en el instante preciso en que el arroz se caía. Lo más genial eran las caras de los protagonistas: los dos que la sujetaban aún no eran conscientes del desastre y aparecían orgullosos, el hombre mayor parecía estar en su propio mundo y la mujer era la única que en ese momento se había dado cuenta del triste final de su comida. Pura poesía visual.
La pasión de doña Charito, óleo sobre lienzo. pic.twitter.com/0UPtidtLbs
— Germán Gulagher-Wornikay (@HermanBreadface) April 9, 2019
Los memes, por supuesto, estuvieron a la altura:
La Última Cena, Leonardo Da Vinci (1495)
~ Paella sobre lienzo ~ pic.twitter.com/LdOL6ll6FW
— elon (@offensiveprank) April 10, 2019
Same energy pic.twitter.com/HwWodTxCCK
— Andrés (@Andryups) April 10, 2019
Tenía que hacerlo pic.twitter.com/DZjECz0BM0
— S. (@asteroide_533) April 10, 2019
— José Valverde ???????????? (@jagvalverde) April 10, 2019
Ahora sus protagonistas han repetido la foto y esta vez les ha salido bien (esta vez con menos inclinación, todo sea dicho). La foto ha sido compartida por Juan José Zanon, uno los dos hombres que sujetan la paella, en su cuenta de Twitter:
Este viaje si!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/IkdeeQ32ml
— JuanjoseZanon (@JuanjoseZanon) August 28, 2019
2️⃣1️⃣ La familia que protagonizó la famosa foto de la paella cayéndose ha vuelto a recrear la foto, en el mismo lugar (Villar del Arzobispo,Valencia), esta vez con final feliz. La ha publicado uno de los protagonistas (el que hace el gesto con la mano) en su cuenta de Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ca3geFc5z6
— Modesto García (@modesto_garcia) August 30, 2019
El gesto de la señora madre no tiene precio...He visto depredadores acechando a su presa mucho menos concentrados...
El padre sigue con su sereno gesto e inmutabilidad... ????
— JOSE KARVO (@JoseKarvo) August 30, 2019
No tiene la misma inclinación!
— Eva en pruebas???? (@Evaenpruebas) August 30, 2019
???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/VpspwHj35b
— PhotochoPP (@photochopeando) August 29, 2019
No se fía pic.twitter.com/PkSm09Bi8a
— José Soto (@sotosinmas) August 29, 2019
El señor mayor no quiere ni mirar
— Ximo Primero de Frankfurt (@Joaquin_Iguala) August 29, 2019
— Shebaot-Aiorí (@shebaotayorino) August 29, 2019
Never forget pic.twitter.com/uxzgvhqlTf
— Manu (@circodeelmo) August 29, 2019
Siempre en nuestros corazones. pic.twitter.com/ErCmV6X4p3
— Luxxx[ación de rodilla] (@Just_an_Scourer) August 30, 2019
Foto del año 2019 sin duda alguna
— FranΠ (@fransancheztf) August 29, 2019
— marcellus48k (@marcellus48k) August 30, 2019
