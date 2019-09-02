Diario Público
Tenis El aplaudido gesto de Rafa Nadal con un niño atrapado entre el público durante el US Open

Sucedió durante el US Open, poco después de la victoria de Rafa Nadal frente a Thanasi Kokkinakis que se retiró por una lesión. El tenista español se acercó a la zona de niños de la grada a firmar autógrafos y, como es habitual, estalló la locura y los empujones entre los jóvenes aficionados.

Nadal se dio cuenta de que había un pequeño llorando atrapado en medio de la multitud, lo sacó y estuvo un rato consolándolo. Finalmente le firmó un autógrafo.

Su gesto ha sido noticia en muchos medios y ha sido muy aplaudido en las redes sociales:

