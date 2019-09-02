Diario Público
Son tiempos difíciles para el humor, algo que se ha demostrado tras la constante censura de numerosos cómicos durante los últimos años en España. Iggy Rubín, Facu Díaz y Cassandra Vera son algunas personas que han sido censuradas por hacer humor, demostrando que está prohibido reírse de determinados hechos.

Ante el aluvión de censura, una tuitera ha inventado una tabla para saber cómo titularía un medio un medio si fuésemos un cómico polémico. Para saber el titular que te corresponde, sólo tienes que decir el color de tu ropa y tu fecha de nacimiento. La imagen se ha hecho viral y cientos de personas han compartido su resultado.

