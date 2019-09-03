“Leonor Malibu”: los memes más desternillantes sobre la muñeca de la princesa de Asturias

“La princesa Leonor ya tiene muñeca con su imagen”. Así titulaba este lunes la Agencia EFE una noticia que da cuenta de la inquietante iniciativa de AFD Group, una ¿empresa? dedicada a crear muñecas, formada por “dos jóvenes creadores rusos que se confiesan fascinados por la monarquía española, en especial por la reina Letizia”. La perturbadora idea ha tenido al menos una tronchante respuesta por parte de los tuiteros españoles: ¡Memes!
Leonor Malibu incluye frases como "Si te preocupas mucho, te arrugas" o "No me preguntes, solo soy una princesa". pic.twitter.com/wdDA12Pq5X
— ácido (@acidoenlared) September 3, 2019
Cuando le aprietas el brazo, dice: "Arrodillaos ante mí, súbditos!" https://t.co/hocW6ugdOj
— Supel Latón (@Supel_Laton) September 3, 2019
Para la secuela del reboot de "Chucky el muñeco diabólico" propongo a la muñeca de Leonor para interpretar a la novia de Chucky pic.twitter.com/2nI1M0WFgM
— Bat-amanta (@Bat_amanta) September 3, 2019
Cómo molaba la película esa de unos juguetes que si los mirabas no hacían nada pero en el momento que apartabas la mirada estaban liándola tol día... TOY BORBONI creo que se llamaba pic.twitter.com/KD879ZYxlc
— Tikko ® (@tikotikoh) September 3, 2019
Seguro que hace lo mismo que la original.
— Abascal_es_moro (@EsAbascal) September 2, 2019
#FelizMartes pic.twitter.com/KdU5LWWXMT
— Jesus P.M. (@JesusJPM) September 3, 2019
Terrible el culto al líder en Korea del Norte. https://t.co/R7f0DssjYb
— Nuevas Degeneraciones (@nn_dgg) September 2, 2019
Como viene la nueva peli de Tarantino . Guest Starring, la muñeca de Leonor. pic.twitter.com/scSZelJiMW
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) September 3, 2019
— HolyEmy (@EmyHoly) September 3, 2019
Vaya cara de satisfacción se le ha quedado a la princesa Leonor con lo de la muñeca. pic.twitter.com/3QpC9AdCqg
— Francohortado (@francohortado) September 3, 2019
La princesa Leonor ya tiene muñeca con su imagen pic.twitter.com/sDUkyeUONV
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) September 3, 2019
— Albert (@apepipopu) September 3, 2019
Ojalá saquen las de su tía Elena y su primo Froilán. https://t.co/jAUSPdyykp
— Bad Moon Rising (@bamoonr) September 3, 2019
— xavi (@xavi_jaime_) September 2, 2019
El muñeco del abuelo será no articulado.
— ZOTON (@catacerca) September 3, 2019
¿Con mensaje subliminal?... pic.twitter.com/AR46pntxLh
— El zaforas ???? (@Elzaforas) September 2, 2019
— Bat-amanta (@Bat_amanta) September 3, 2019
Creo que hemos pensado todos en lo mismo 😀 pic.twitter.com/zNPQKN577p
— Ξl Ƙonde Ƙráρula ???? ( iNKuBo punkrock ) (@iNKuBo_Punk) September 3, 2019
— El Principito (@ElPrinc61236068) September 2, 2019
— Pelu ????♀️????????♂️????????♂️ (@PeluXixon) September 2, 2019
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) September 3, 2019
-Corre, corre que han sacado una muñeca de Leonor
-Yo: pic.twitter.com/whjLcq3oHY
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) September 3, 2019
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) September 3, 2019
— SAN KOKUS (@sankokus) September 3, 2019
— Desert (@Desert_Reported) September 3, 2019
Muñeca de
Leonor / Leticia pic.twitter.com/qxinAa5PSj
— Bat-amanta (@Bat_amanta) September 3, 2019
— HolyEmy (@EmyHoly) September 3, 2019
He querido hacer un meme y me ha salido su madre. pic.twitter.com/hANIvINbZo
— The Raven (@the_raven77) September 3, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>