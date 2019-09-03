Diario Público
“Leonor Malibu”: los memes más desternillantes sobre la muñeca de la princesa de Asturias

“La princesa Leonor ya tiene muñeca con su imagen”. Así titulaba este lunes la Agencia EFE una noticia que da cuenta de la inquietante iniciativa de AFD Group, una ¿empresa? dedicada a crear muñecas, formada por “dos jóvenes creadores rusos que se confiesan fascinados por la monarquía española, en especial por la reina Letizia”. La perturbadora idea ha tenido al menos una tronchante respuesta por parte de los tuiteros españoles: ¡Memes!

