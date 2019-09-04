Diario Público
Un diputado conservador tumbado La metáfora del Gobierno británico ante el brexit que se ha convertido en meme

Una foto que es una auténtica metáfora. En ella aparece el diputado tory y líder de los comunes, Jacob Rees-Mogg. Uno de los mayores defensores de un brexit duro, repantingado en los sillones y con cara de aburrimiento durante el que fue uno de los debates más importantes en la historia parlamentaria del Reino Unido.

En la sesión, que supuso una dura derrota para Boris Johnson, con varios conservadores votando en contra del Gobierno, la Cámara de los Comunes activó la maquinaria para impedir que Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea el próximo 31 de octubre si no hay acuerdo con Bruselas.

Al ver la actitud de Rees-Mogg, varios diputados comenzaron a gritarle: “¡Siéntate!”. Por su parte, la diputada del partido verde, Carlone Lucas, criticó en la Cámara su “desprecio al parlamento”.

La foto de Rees-Mogg, euroescéptico, ultracatólico e hijo de un antiguo editor del periódico The Times, fue compartida en Twitter por la diputada laborista Anna Turley, que le definió como “la personificación de la arrogancia, los privilegios, la falta de respeto y el desprecio por nuestro parlamento”.

Ahora decenas de tuiteros han convertido la imagen en uno de los memes de la jornada:

