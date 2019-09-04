Una foto que es una auténtica metáfora. En ella aparece el diputado tory y líder de los comunes, Jacob Rees-Mogg. Uno de los mayores defensores de un brexit duro, repantingado en los sillones y con cara de aburrimiento durante el que fue uno de los debates más importantes en la historia parlamentaria del Reino Unido.

En la sesión, que supuso una dura derrota para Boris Johnson, con varios conservadores votando en contra del Gobierno, la Cámara de los Comunes activó la maquinaria para impedir que Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea el próximo 31 de octubre si no hay acuerdo con Bruselas.

Al ver la actitud de Rees-Mogg, varios diputados comenzaron a gritarle: “¡Siéntate!”. Por su parte, la diputada del partido verde, Carlone Lucas, criticó en la Cámara su “desprecio al parlamento”.

During last night's parliamentary debate @Jacob_Rees_Mogg reclined across the front bench, leading to shouts of "sit up!" from MPs and an accusation of showing contempt for the House from the Green Party's @CarolineLucas. Read more: https://t.co/vrHbQTMSr9 pic.twitter.com/r3mw7IeEJn — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2019

La foto de Rees-Mogg, euroescéptico, ultracatólico e hijo de un antiguo editor del periódico The Times, fue compartida en Twitter por la diputada laborista Anna Turley, que le definió como “la personificación de la arrogancia, los privilegios, la falta de respeto y el desprecio por nuestro parlamento”.

The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament. pic.twitter.com/XdnFQmkfCS — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019

Ahora decenas de tuiteros han convertido la imagen en uno de los memes de la jornada:

Yo en la vida soy Jacob Rees-Mogg en la cámara de los comunes. pic.twitter.com/SSyChd1ecp — Raúl Romero (@rrgzzzz) September 4, 2019

I know I'm late with this. pic.twitter.com/S3rsnddfee — Phillip Dyte (@phillipdyte) September 3, 2019

Now I see what @Jacob_Rees_Mogg was doing ???????? pic.twitter.com/C3wLUnoClH — Christopher John (@mrchrisjohn) September 4, 2019

This new Google feature got me buggin pic.twitter.com/wfb3Yby3Gh — Óscar Palacios (@oscarbenidorm) September 4, 2019

Thoroughly enjoying all the memes of my photo - you are a creative lot twitter! My favourite, which will have meaning to children of the 80s: pic.twitter.com/bCcORnRJ3h — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019

Ramón Casas, Joven Decadente, 1899 - Jacob Rees-Mogg, Emergency Debate, 2019 pic.twitter.com/lSPh1q65YR — amanda. (@AdotDom) September 4, 2019

Of course this is a terrible meme. Emin’s bed is far prettier than the feathered nest ReesMogg thinks he has made for himself. pic.twitter.com/qdyXQsNSt7 — Sarah (@sasshorner) September 4, 2019