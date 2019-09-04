Una foto que es una auténtica metáfora. En ella aparece el diputado tory y líder de los comunes, Jacob Rees-Mogg. Uno de los mayores defensores de un brexit duro, repantingado en los sillones y con cara de aburrimiento durante el que fue uno de los debates más importantes en la historia parlamentaria del Reino Unido.
En la sesión, que supuso una dura derrota para Boris Johnson, con varios conservadores votando en contra del Gobierno, la Cámara de los Comunes activó la maquinaria para impedir que Reino Unido abandone la Unión Europea el próximo 31 de octubre si no hay acuerdo con Bruselas.
Al ver la actitud de Rees-Mogg, varios diputados comenzaron a gritarle: “¡Siéntate!”. Por su parte, la diputada del partido verde, Carlone Lucas, criticó en la Cámara su “desprecio al parlamento”.
During last night's parliamentary debate @Jacob_Rees_Mogg reclined across the front bench, leading to shouts of "sit up!" from MPs and an accusation of showing contempt for the House from the Green Party's @CarolineLucas.
Read more: https://t.co/vrHbQTMSr9 pic.twitter.com/r3mw7IeEJn
— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2019
La foto de Rees-Mogg, euroescéptico, ultracatólico e hijo de un antiguo editor del periódico The Times, fue compartida en Twitter por la diputada laborista Anna Turley, que le definió como “la personificación de la arrogancia, los privilegios, la falta de respeto y el desprecio por nuestro parlamento”.
The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament. pic.twitter.com/XdnFQmkfCS
— Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019
Ahora decenas de tuiteros han convertido la imagen en uno de los memes de la jornada:
Yo en la vida soy Jacob Rees-Mogg en la cámara de los comunes. pic.twitter.com/SSyChd1ecp
— Raúl Romero (@rrgzzzz) September 4, 2019
I know I'm late with this. pic.twitter.com/S3rsnddfee
— Phillip Dyte (@phillipdyte) September 3, 2019
.@Jacob_Rees_Mogg reclines pic.twitter.com/SQFJen7C7S
— Aaron Carr (@ScaryChildren) September 3, 2019
Now I see what @Jacob_Rees_Mogg was doing ???????? pic.twitter.com/C3wLUnoClH
— Christopher John (@mrchrisjohn) September 4, 2019
This new Google feature got me buggin pic.twitter.com/wfb3Yby3Gh
— Óscar Palacios (@oscarbenidorm) September 4, 2019
@Jacob_Rees_Mogg tackling homelessness #ReesMogg #Prick #Tory pic.twitter.com/kj8XbpZitI
— Charles Green RFC (@CharlesGreenThe) September 3, 2019
It's been a productive evening. #ReesMogg pic.twitter.com/85OYS8kxpi
— Ben Davis (@bendavis_86) September 3, 2019
#reesmogg #gouchingout innit pic.twitter.com/bM4FrMR5xr
— Rob D (@robertdownes) September 3, 2019
breaking news!#ReesMogg #CommonsDebate #commonsvote #JacobReesMogg #MorMade pic.twitter.com/FGka1KyRWJ
— Martin Mor (@MartinMorComedy) September 3, 2019
The Death of Any Sort of Credibility, by Petulance#JacobReesMogg#ReesMogg pic.twitter.com/fkmUuoTZp1
— simon brown (@mondayavenue) September 4, 2019
How times have changed...#Brexit #politics #ReesMogg pic.twitter.com/ADXkYeSp0B
— ???????????? ℙ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@BenJonesPicEd) September 3, 2019
— kraige truemann (@kraigetrue) September 3, 2019
We like this... pic.twitter.com/pihISkHiRJ
— Tees4Europe (@Tees4Europe) September 4, 2019
Alas, poor Ophelia pic.twitter.com/mO3jqh39sm
— Gaz Weetman (@GazWeetman) September 3, 2019
Thoroughly enjoying all the memes of my photo - you are a creative lot twitter! My favourite, which will have meaning to children of the 80s: pic.twitter.com/bCcORnRJ3h
— Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019
He’s for the high jump #ReesMogg #tories @EtonOldBoys pic.twitter.com/vRt51XKFly
— Tom Tom (@tightropetom) September 3, 2019
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 3, 2019
True Lies #BrexitShambles #ReesMogg #tories pic.twitter.com/ENaPoLowS6
— Tom Tom (@tightropetom) September 3, 2019
#Brexit #ReesMogg #BorisJohnson #Prorogation #theayeshaveit #GeneralElection #tories @EtonOldBoys @mrjamesob ???? pic.twitter.com/PNJtlSaUYy
— Tom Tom (@tightropetom) September 3, 2019
"The Triumph of Bacchus” or "The faliure of Rees-Mogg”.@EmmaKennedy pic.twitter.com/xiYjZt3YDv
— Alex, Pleb. (@afoxinlondon) September 4, 2019
Ramón Casas, Joven Decadente, 1899 - Jacob Rees-Mogg, Emergency Debate, 2019 pic.twitter.com/lSPh1q65YR
— amanda. (@AdotDom) September 4, 2019
— Cold War Steve (@Coldwar_Steve) September 4, 2019
@Jacob_Rees_Mogg “suits you!” pic.twitter.com/T0kANn5eeC
— steve imber (@polobear672003) September 4, 2019
Jacob Rees-Mogg making his way to the commons this morning.... #GeneralElection2019 #moggspreading pic.twitter.com/J8TBQKcFNF
— Marwan Nawaz (@MarwanNawaz) September 4, 2019
#ReesMogg with the casual no-sell. pic.twitter.com/TzZp0hAnkU
— Soli (@Soliferum) September 4, 2019
Of course this is a terrible meme. Emin’s bed is far prettier than the feathered nest ReesMogg thinks he has made for himself. pic.twitter.com/qdyXQsNSt7
— Sarah (@sasshorner) September 4, 2019
Rees-Mogg chilling on his estate pic.twitter.com/XZssrOeFvg
— patm (@ryamosullivan) September 4, 2019
