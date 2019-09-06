Almeida sube una foto firmando el libro de la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid y Twitter se llena de memes

El pasado miércoles, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, se reunieron para tratar asuntos que atañen tanto al gobierno municipal como al regional, pero el encuentro no se quedó en una mera reunión y su posterior rueda de prensa. El alcalde tuvo la oportunidad de firmar el libro de la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid y, unas horas después, publicó una foto del momento.
Gracias @IdiazAyuso por recibirme en la Real Casa de Correos de la Puerta del Sol para hablar de los proyectos y las soluciones que tenemos que afrontar juntos para ganar el futuro de los madrileños. pic.twitter.com/CMIOKVfO2V
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) September 4, 2019
La imagen ha sido muy comentada por los tuiteros que le han dedicado numerosos memes y chistes, ya que el libro es considerablemente grande.
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 4, 2019
En cinco minutos recojo examenes… pic.twitter.com/TkrxGjoHhk
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 5, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 5, 2019
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 5, 2019
¡Burrummm burruuuummmm! pic.twitter.com/VfHSOiOm1M
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 6, 2019
Querido diario… pic.twitter.com/reRuqvB115
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) September 6, 2019
Es más grande el libro que él. pic.twitter.com/ZQYENL2x7Y
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) September 5, 2019
El libro es de tamaño normal. pic.twitter.com/X87lprSR8X
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) September 5, 2019
Los Playmobil lo han vuelto a hacer pic.twitter.com/6loRb1E1Rj
— PushDEMON ???????? (@Push_DEMON_) September 5, 2019
— Emy Cerrada ???? (@Fer5Emy) September 6, 2019
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) September 5, 2019
