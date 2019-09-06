Diario Público
Diario Público

Almeida sube una foto firmando el libro de la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid y Twitter se llena de memes

Por

El pasado miércoles, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, se reunieron para tratar asuntos que atañen tanto al gobierno municipal como al regional, pero el encuentro no se quedó en una mera reunión y su posterior rueda de prensa. El alcalde tuvo la oportunidad de firmar el libro de la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid y, unas horas después, publicó una foto del momento.

La imagen ha sido muy comentada por los tuiteros que le han dedicado numerosos memes y chistes, ya que el libro es considerablemente grande.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo