En los últimos días, las noticias sobre los presuntos acosos y abusos a mujeres realizados por Plácido Domingo se han multiplicado. Tal es la magnitud del escándalo, que la Ópera de Dallas se ha visto obligada a cancelar una actuación del tenor.

Entre las denunciantes, Angela Turner Wilson, ha dado su testimonio sobre el acoso que sufrió cuando en los años 1999-2000 cuando Plácido Domingo ejercía de director artístico en la Ópera de Washington.

Pese a la crudeza del relato de Turner, ha habido quien se ha atrevido a cuestionar las denuncias. Albert Boadella, dramaturgo y creador de Tabarnia, ha defendido a Plácido Domingo y ha dado la vuelta a la tortilla para etiquetar al cantante como la verdadera víctima.

"Angela Turner cuenta que hace 20 años Placido Domingo entró en su camerino e hizo resbalar sus manos desde los hombros hasta los pechos. O sea, que no le propinó un guantazo como cualquier mujer sensata que no desea ligar. Acoso denuncia. Y ahora ella se suma al acoso del tenor", ha escrito en Twitter.

Las palabras de Boadella han provocado una oleada de críticas que no han servido, ni mucho menos, para que rectificase. Más bien lo contrario.

"Las manos de un macho no están para estar quietas precisamente. De lo contrario los humanos no existiríamos como especie", contestaba de manera machista a un tuitero.

