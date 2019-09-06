Nadie se escapa del ingenio y la ironía tuitera. Ni Pedro Sánchez, ni Pablo Iglesias, ni Donald Trump, ni Angela Merkel. Tampoco se salvan Rembrandt, Goya, Dalí o Van Gogh y sus obras maestras.
En los últimos días los tuiteros han puesto de moda un nuevo meme porque sí. Con el hashtag #rebautizatuobradearte decenas de usuarios de la red social están compartiendo obras maestras de la pintura o la escultura y proponiendo para ellas un nuevo título con mucha retranca.
"Los tuiteros" #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/0KFXPv3SF6
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) September 3, 2019
¡Por allí hay otro after!#rebautizatuobradearte pic.twitter.com/meiR9ZGC2F
— PiuladaSinHilo (@PiuladaSinHilo) September 3, 2019
"Y eso que le he dicho templao al hijo de puta".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/rwrNwWFUOd
— SirFrancisX???????????? (@mentapolemic) September 3, 2019
"El violador"#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/GeiO5yQsoz
— JaviGGl (@JaviGGl) September 3, 2019
El trabajo número 13 de Hércules: conseguir darle al gato la pastilla.#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/u0IMEGO2U4
— Tuitiritero (@Tuitiritero) September 3, 2019
Madremía cómo está Barcelona.#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/ILSnzhuAPk
— FERDELES. (@ferdeles) September 5, 2019
“Paco, ve a atender las mesas y deja de hacer el gilipollas con la bandeja” #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/t9gjg1ezl2
— Craich (@ACraich) September 3, 2019
Verano en Córdoba #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/KR21xLzcyR
— Orangutan de Zimbabue (@Orangutann33) September 3, 2019
"Tu tuit me ofende" pic.twitter.com/tLAnDyDsGX
— Serthand (@Serthand) September 3, 2019
“Y esto, queridos alumnos, es un andaluz hasta las ocho u ocho y media de la tarde”#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/g8sEgN1PBL
— Craich (@ACraich) September 4, 2019
#RebautizaTuObraDeArte
Aquí, sufriendo pic.twitter.com/6VTCla5rdw
— Tito Laki (@LakiTito) September 3, 2019
"No tires de los padrastros."#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/QqlQubZuKX
— fortuhitos (@fortuhitos) September 3, 2019
Abuela, ¿has visto la pastilla que dejé sobre la mesa de la cocina?#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/V6XtanZGLP
— Risa Persuasoria (@RisaPersuasoria) September 3, 2019
"Tú de Erasmus y yo en el pueblo. #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/1N8xoYDJPd
— Aloysius Devandander Abercrombie (@AliasMud) September 3, 2019
Neymar en el área. #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/iTwxnNrTW1
— Craich (@ACraich) September 3, 2019
"Yo he venido a Twitter a ofenderme".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/9Qe2JbKGKX
— Niké de Samotracia (@NikSamotracia) September 3, 2019
Pie derecho al color rojo. Mano izquierda al azul.#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/hQGT6vzqKx
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) September 3, 2019
“¿Encontráis la lentilla? #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/NRUp3wm5sW
— Craich (@ACraich) September 5, 2019
Solo iba a salir de tranquis. #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/n5VKV2rdWY
— Ana sabe volar (@Ana_sabe_volar) September 3, 2019
"Quinto día de dieta" #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/CkCUk1dIGJ
— Requefer (@ReQueFer) September 3, 2019
"Que no me cuentes tu vida".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/9upSxsRziO
— MartaEme (@martamj32) September 3, 2019
"Quemando la china" #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/ew502tw1qs
— Agente Smint (@AgenteSmint) September 5, 2019
"Opinar en Twitter".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/4OAaTRq0rf
— Niké de Samotracia (@NikSamotracia) September 4, 2019
"Pactos de investidura"#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/PDYBUDYQn6
— Superlópez (@Superlopezxxl) September 3, 2019
Cruising en El Retiro#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/Qdv5On4c8p
— Laurencio of Arabia (@LaurencioArabia) September 3, 2019
"Pal Insta".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/7kxIJ4YC6l
— SirFrancisX???????????? (@mentapolemic) September 3, 2019
"Pal Insta".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/7kxIJ4YC6l
— SirFrancisX???????????? (@mentapolemic) September 3, 2019
"-Este tripi no me sube (5 minutos después)". #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/htL4PAiE78
— SirFrancisX???????????? (@mentapolemic) September 3, 2019
"El Cuñao"#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/yxYyRFsDf7
— La Maruja Rubia (@lamarujarubia) September 4, 2019
El drama de cagar sin móvil.#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/QcT9g89EyY
— Vicente el del Canasto (@VCanasto) September 3, 2019
"Puta contractura".#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/K0dqAgQhhK
— Lᴀ Jᴇssʏ???? (@SitaRabbit) September 4, 2019
“Hoy ha venido a divertirse al hormiguero .... “ #RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/3C8Nh3ePki
— Marta (@maartuchii_) September 3, 2019
He prepagado una cena de picoteo#RebautizaTuObraDeArte pic.twitter.com/V3wkUcn3hc
— David Avellaneda (@Davellanedar) September 3, 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>