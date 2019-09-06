Diario Público
Rembrandt, Goya, Dalí, Van Gogh... Obras de arte rebautizadas por tuiteros: el tronchante meme de moda

Nadie se escapa del ingenio y la ironía tuitera. Ni Pedro Sánchez, ni Pablo Iglesias, ni Donald Trump, ni Angela Merkel. Tampoco se salvan Rembrandt, Goya, Dalí o Van Gogh y sus obras maestras.

En los últimos días los tuiteros han puesto de moda un nuevo meme porque sí. Con el hashtag #rebautizatuobradearte decenas de usuarios de la red social están compartiendo obras maestras de la pintura o la escultura y proponiendo para ellas un nuevo título con mucha retranca.

