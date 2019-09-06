Vuelve ‘La Resistencia’: «Este año tenemos tanto dinero que da asco»

'La Resistencia', el late night de Movistar+ dirigido por David Broncano, está de vuelta. Así lo ha hecho saber el presentador y sus principales colaboradores, Ricardo Castella y Jorge Ponce, en un spot publicitario difundido en redes.
"Este año tenemos tanto dinero que da asco (...). No como en la segunda temporada que dijimos que había y era mentira. Ahora es verdad", se jacta Ponce en un vídeo en el que se promete la presencia de nuevos colaboradores como Piqué, Wismichu y Antonio Resines.
Por el momento no hay fecha para el retorno del programa, pero el equipo asegura que las emisiones regresarán "pronto".
¿Qué pasa? pic.twitter.com/mcoJfit3rJ
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) September 6, 2019
