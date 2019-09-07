Diario Público
Oferta de piso en Idealista Una oferta de alquiler viene con suricato incluido

En Idealista hay miles de ofertas de pisos y habitaciones y cuando parece que ya lo has visto todo, siempre aguarda una sorpresa final. En este caso viene de la mano de un poco de fauna animal, y es que entre las fotos de un alquiler de una habitación, se puede ver claramente a un suricato.

No es la primera oferta rocambolesca de este sitio web, donde se han llegado a ofertar casas con orden de derribo inminente.

Pese al cachondeo hubo quien se tomó muy en serio esta revelación.

Pero incluso cocodrilos han llegado a aparecer en algunos hogares.

