En Idealista hay miles de ofertas de pisos y habitaciones y cuando parece que ya lo has visto todo, siempre aguarda una sorpresa final. En este caso viene de la mano de un poco de fauna animal, y es que entre las fotos de un alquiler de una habitación, se puede ver claramente a un suricato.
No es la primera oferta rocambolesca de este sitio web, donde se han llegado a ofertar casas con orden de derribo inminente.
Decidme que lo que se ve en una foto es un suricato de verdad https://t.co/oEodsKUzQF
— M.A.Serralvo (@MiguelASerralvo) 6 de septiembre de 2019
Nuevo avatar ya pic.twitter.com/BWABtY4UOl
— Juan Carlos Jiménez (@jotace85) 6 de septiembre de 2019
Pese al cachondeo hubo quien se tomó muy en serio esta revelación.
Nos lo aclarará mejor @_Elara_ pero yo creo que la legislación sobre exóticos se endureció mucho hace unos años. Que tengan un suricata en la terraza me parece alucinante. Yo he avisado a la policía, por si acaso. Igual habría que avisar al ayuntamiento correspondiente también.
— Vincent Vega (@VincentVega45) 6 de septiembre de 2019
Pero incluso cocodrilos han llegado a aparecer en algunos hogares.
¡COCODRILOS en el techo!
-
India ????????: Un gran cocodrilo adulto fue captado sobre el techo de una casa sumergida bajo el agua producto de las inundaciones que azotan la ciudad de Belgaum (Karnataka), en el sudeste del país asiático. pic.twitter.com/gqEvKuNHqT
— El Noticiero (@elnoticierotc) 14 de agosto de 2019
