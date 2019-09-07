Hubo un tiempo en el que parecía que si Sánchez se convertía en presidente derogaría la reforma laboral, publicaría la lista de amnistiados fiscales y eliminaría el copago. Concretamente, en una entrevista en La Sexta Noche en mayo de 2015, Sánchez prometió que, si llegaba a presidente, esas serían sus primeras medidas. La realidad es que, más de cuatro años después, ninguna de las tres medidas que prometió se han cumplido.
Adriana Lastra " El Psoe siempre cumple sus promesas electorales y le pide a sus votantes que le crean" ????????????pic.twitter.com/WfR8RTnxuE
— Jorge !Juntos Podemos!????????✊ (@JL_SR2015) September 6, 2019
Si hablamos de la primera propuesta, derogar la reforma laboral, el PSOE se contenta con “modificar los aspectos más lesivos” y así lo ha publicado en
en el documento titulado Propuesta abierta para un programa común progresista que ha hecho público este martes con 370 medidas de cara a lograr un acuerdo para investir presidente a Pedro Sánchez.
Asimismo, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones sigue sin comprometerse a publicar la lista de la amnistía fiscal, por lo que esta sería su segunda promesa incumplida.
Si nos centramos en los copagos, el PSOE quiere pasar de revisarlos a eliminarlos. En su último documento, recoge su "eliminación progresiva" para que, al final de la legislatura, se hayan eliminado por completo.
Ante esta situación, los tuiteros le han recordado a Sánchez sus promesas del año 2015 que a día de hoy siguen sin cumplirse.
???????????? no sólo no ha cumplido ninguna @sanchezcastejon, es que está tan concentrado en la gran mentira que está soltando, que se salta la tercera propuesta y pasa a la cuarta...
— Óscar (@oskilla78) September 6, 2019
Mentiroso!! ????????????????????????????????????????
— Viajero (@ViajeroMallorca) September 6, 2019
La sra Lastra ha tenido un lapsus,no seamos tan tiquismiquis. Se creía que era el dia 28 de diciembre,los santos inocentes.
— Cleopatroll (@Cleopatroll) September 6, 2019
Pleno! No ha hecho ni una. Por acertar, ni siquiera ha contado bien.
— Peibol of Michael ???? (@peibolmth) September 6, 2019
Chiste del mes ????????????????????????
— Sito ???? (@8400fe922d474a8) September 6, 2019
