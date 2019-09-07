Diario Público
Twitter Los tuiteros le recuerdan a Sánchez la reforma laboral, la amnistía fiscal y el copago, sus tres promesas del 2015 que siguen sin llegar

Hubo un tiempo en el que parecía que si Sánchez se convertía en presidente derogaría la reforma laboral, publicaría la lista de amnistiados fiscales y eliminaría el copago. Concretamente, en una entrevista en La Sexta Noche en mayo de 2015, Sánchez prometió que, si llegaba a presidente, esas serían sus primeras medidas. La realidad es que, más de cuatro años después, ninguna de las tres medidas que prometió se han cumplido.

Si hablamos de la primera propuesta, derogar la reforma laboral, el PSOE se contenta con “modificar los aspectos más lesivos” y así lo ha publicado en
en el documento titulado Propuesta abierta para un programa común progresista que ha hecho público este martes con 370 medidas de cara a lograr un acuerdo para investir presidente a Pedro Sánchez.

Asimismo, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones sigue sin comprometerse a publicar la lista de la amnistía fiscal, por lo que esta sería su segunda promesa incumplida.

Si nos centramos en los copagos, el PSOE quiere pasar de revisarlos a eliminarlos. En su último documento, recoge su "eliminación progresiva" para que, al final de la legislatura, se hayan eliminado por completo.

Ante esta situación, los tuiteros le han recordado a Sánchez sus promesas del año 2015 que a día de hoy siguen sin cumplirse.

