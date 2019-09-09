La equipación oficial de los equipos suele ser bastante cara y no todo el mundo puede permitirse gastarse esa sumas de dinero en una camiseta y unos pantalones. Eso mismo le ha pasado a un alumno de la Escuela Primaria Altamonte que tuvo que hacerse a mano la equipación de la Universidad de Tennessee.

Al parecer, cuando el niño llegó a clase con su nueva camiseta, varios de sus compañeros empezaron a burlarse de él, a pesar de que la profesora aplaudiera la iniciativa. Tras lo ocurrido, su profesora compartió la historia en sus redes sociales para intentar conseguir la camiseta de la Universidad de Tennessee y consiguó mucho más.

Poco tiempo después, la Universidad les mandó una caja con la equipación completa, una mochila, una gorra y varios productos coorporativos.

AND HERE IT IS!!! The moment we've been waiting for is here... our little Florida Vol who was bullied for making his own UT shirt received his VERY huge delivery from @UTKnoxville this morning! He says he's SO thankful and grateful for all of Vol Nation's support!! @UTVolShop pic.twitter.com/HUUKLq30je — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) September 6, 2019

La sorpresa llegó cuando, desde sus cuentas oficiales, anunciaron que habían convertido el diseño del niño en una camiseta oficial para la Universidad de Tennessee. "Comparte la historia del estudiante de primaria de Florida usando su diseño en nuestra camiseta. Una parte de los ingresos obtenidos se donarán a Stomp Out Bullying".

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

La iniciativa se volvió tan viral que la página oficial de la universidad se colapsó de la cantidad de demanda que tenía la camiseta diseñada por el alumno de la Escuela Primaria Altamonte.