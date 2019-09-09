Diario Público
Twitter Acosan a un niño por hacerse a mano la camiseta de su equipo favorito y su diseño termina siendo oficial

La equipación oficial de los equipos suele ser bastante cara y no todo el mundo puede permitirse gastarse esa sumas de dinero en una camiseta y unos pantalones. Eso mismo le ha pasado a un alumno de la Escuela Primaria Altamonte que tuvo que hacerse a mano la equipación de la Universidad de Tennessee.

Al parecer, cuando el niño llegó a clase con su nueva camiseta, varios de sus compañeros empezaron a burlarse de él, a pesar de que la profesora aplaudiera la iniciativa. Tras lo ocurrido, su profesora compartió la historia en sus redes sociales para intentar conseguir la camiseta de la Universidad de Tennessee y consiguó mucho más.

Poco tiempo después, la Universidad les mandó una caja con la equipación completa, una mochila, una gorra y varios productos coorporativos.

La sorpresa llegó cuando, desde sus cuentas oficiales, anunciaron que habían convertido el diseño del niño en una camiseta oficial para la Universidad de Tennessee. "Comparte la historia del estudiante de primaria de Florida usando su diseño en nuestra camiseta. Una parte de los ingresos obtenidos se donarán a Stomp Out Bullying".

La iniciativa se volvió tan viral que la página oficial de la universidad se colapsó de la cantidad de demanda que tenía la camiseta diseñada por el alumno de la Escuela Primaria Altamonte.

