Machismo “Harry Potter y el machismo institucional“: críticas a la apertura del año judicial por falta de mujeres

La foto de apertura del año judicial ha mostrado, de nuevo, el techo de cristal que existe en este sector. En la imagen se puede ver al rey Felipe VI acompañado de 13 magistrados y ninguna magistrada. Esta situación se repite año tras año en estas fechas y, por ello, la Asociación de Mujeres Juezas de España ha emitido un comunicado en el que pide el cumplimiento de la legislación vigente para alcanzar la paridad en la cúpula del Poder Judicial.

Las redes también han mostrado su descontento y han recordado que las juezas siguen siendo invisibilizadas aunque sean mayoría en la profesión (53’9%).

