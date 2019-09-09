La foto de apertura del año judicial ha mostrado, de nuevo, el techo de cristal que existe en este sector. En la imagen se puede ver al rey Felipe VI acompañado de 13 magistrados y ninguna magistrada. Esta situación se repite año tras año en estas fechas y, por ello, la Asociación de Mujeres Juezas de España ha emitido un comunicado en el que pide el cumplimiento de la legislación vigente para alcanzar la paridad en la cúpula del Poder Judicial.
Las redes también han mostrado su descontento y han recordado que las juezas siguen siendo invisibilizadas aunque sean mayoría en la profesión (53’9%).
Harry Potter y el machismo institucional. pic.twitter.com/0xno10rbIj
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) September 9, 2019
Capacidad de trabajo, autoexigencia, capacidad de diversificar y empatía. Todo eso también lo tenemos el 53,9% de la judicatura, pese a que no estemos en la foto de apertura del año judicial porque los puestos de decisión son exclusivamente de ellos. Hoy repetimos !! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/52DCMZVjmR
— Lucía Avilés (@Luc_Aviles) September 9, 2019
Una estampa. "Hombres". Sala de Gobierno del Tribunal Supremo. Apertura del año judicial 2019/2020 @FotografiaPais #Fotografía pic.twitter.com/GeAmfYKn6M
— uly martin (@UlyMartin) September 9, 2019
Un año hace q publiqué esta foto!Nada ha cambiado desde entonces, solo hombres en la cúpula judicial, las mujeres somos casi el 54 x ciento de la carrera judicial y estamos desde hace décadas ausentes. Urgen medidas de acción positiva #MasMujeresMasJusticia #aperturaañojudicial https://t.co/UjZ03mkMC7 pic.twitter.com/Q4RbhHhzsp
— mar serna calvo (@marsernac) September 9, 2019
Cúpula judicial.
Pasan los años.
Señores, señores, señores. pic.twitter.com/tajMSaWbYu
— Maria Freixanet (@MariaFreixanet) September 9, 2019
????Apertura del año judicial.
(Alguien sobra, algunas faltan) ???? pic.twitter.com/nOpH1VWRIP
— Ernesto Collazo (@ErnestoSuidry) September 9, 2019
Acto de apertura del Año Judicial. Fotografía definitoria: ni una sola mujer en la cúpula. pic.twitter.com/FwQ8O9U90r
— Almeriense Harto (@AlmerienseHarto) September 9, 2019
Con faldas y a lo loco... pic.twitter.com/yibCyOhh7R
— Jaume Mayor???? (@JaumeMayor) September 9, 2019
¡Qué igualitaria nos ha quedado hoy la apertura del año judicial! pic.twitter.com/o04YG7DQSz
— Carme Chaparro (@CarmeChaparro) September 9, 2019
Estamos en proceso de cambio, jejeje https://t.co/MS22vBWT05
— Maria Nuria (@nuriaancillo) September 9, 2019
