Diario Público
Diario Público

«¿No puedo llevarme las ruedas gratis?»: la ‘negociación’ de Pedro Sánchez en Wallapop

Extracto de la 'conversación' de Pedro S. en Wallapop.
Por

-Hola. ¿Aún ofreces las ruedas de la bici? —escribe un tal Pedro S. en Wallapop.

-Hola, sí! —le responden, al otro lado.

-De qué año son? Están en buen estado? —continúa Pedro S. Parece interesado.

-Son último modelo y van de lujo. En tienda están a 100 euros —le explican.

-Buff! Eso es mucho. Piensa que la bici la tengo ya, solamente necesito las ruedas —insiste Pedro S.

¿Aún no habéis encontrado el parecido? Vamos a continuar un poco más.

-Tienes la bici... pero sin ruedas no vas a ningún lado xD —le responde su interlocutor.

-Entonces no me las podría llevar gratis? —No ceja nuestro Pedro S.

La divertida conversación es una sátira de actual negociación entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para investir a Pedro Sánchez. Y, por supuesto, Pedro S. es el presidente en funciones. El vídeo y el tuit han sido publicados en Twitter por el tuitero @AlmendrosJordi y lo podéis ver íntegro aquí:

Buena parte de las respuestas al vídeo han coincidido en la semejanza con la actual situación política:

Lo último en Tremending