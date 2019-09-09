«¿No puedo llevarme las ruedas gratis?»: la ‘negociación’ de Pedro Sánchez en Wallapop

-Hola. ¿Aún ofreces las ruedas de la bici? —escribe un tal Pedro S. en Wallapop.
-Hola, sí! —le responden, al otro lado.
-De qué año son? Están en buen estado? —continúa Pedro S. Parece interesado.
-Son último modelo y van de lujo. En tienda están a 100 euros —le explican.
-Buff! Eso es mucho. Piensa que la bici la tengo ya, solamente necesito las ruedas —insiste Pedro S.
¿Aún no habéis encontrado el parecido? Vamos a continuar un poco más.
-Tienes la bici... pero sin ruedas no vas a ningún lado xD —le responde su interlocutor.
-Entonces no me las podría llevar gratis? —No ceja nuestro Pedro S.
La divertida conversación es una sátira de actual negociación entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para investir a Pedro Sánchez. Y, por supuesto, Pedro S. es el presidente en funciones. El vídeo y el tuit han sido publicados en Twitter por el tuitero @AlmendrosJordi y lo podéis ver íntegro aquí:
‼️Se ha filtrado esta conversación de Pedro Sánchez en Wallapop‼️
No cabe ninguna duda de que es él.
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Syp0wvfwC8
— Jordi Almendros (@AlmendrosJordi) September 8, 2019
Buena parte de las respuestas al vídeo han coincidido en la semejanza con la actual situación política:
Jajjajjjjajjjjaja, así son las cosas. Qué Castejón le pida regalos a su tía la del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/lJC2UxA98l
— ÁngelaCharming ????✊???? (@Angela_BV) September 8, 2019
Tal cual!! Jsjsjsjsjsjsja sociolistos, donde dije digo, digo Diego,,....... caraduras
— M.Carmen TL (@mafalda_mari) September 8, 2019
Bastante lamentable, la verdad. No me gustaría, pero merecéis que gane la derecha.
— アレハンドロ オルティス (@Ortiz_Alx) September 8, 2019
Muy buen resumen no?
— Juanqui Jimenez (@Juanquirrin) September 8, 2019
Mas o menos así ,pretenden que pablo se arrodille y le bese el culo ,donde termina la espalda
— Belen Gutierrez Alvarez (@BelenGu88527280) September 9, 2019
