Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Así suena David Bisbal tarareando el himno soviético (sí, tiene truco)

Por

Todo comenzó hace unos días cuando el cantante David Bisbal publicó una ‘historia’ en su cuenta de Instagram. El artista sorprendió con un vídeo grabado en un gimnasio, cubierto de sudor y cantando (más bien tarareando) el himno de España. Un vídeo que creó un pequeño revuelo en las redes con comentarios y opiniones de todo tipo.

Entre todas las reacciones, destacó la del tuitero Mlotix (@mil0tix) que, con un programa de edición de vídeo y mucha ironía, modificó el vídeo de modo que logró hacernos ver cómo sonaría Bisbal cantando el himno de la Unión Soviética.

Aquí dejamos el himno soviético para que podáis comparar:

También dejamos aquí otro vídeo de Jon Sudano, el youtuber que versiona todo tipo de canciones con la letra de la canción "All Stars" de Smash Mouth.

El vídeo de Mlotix suma ya más de 400.000 reproducciones y su tuit tiene más de 10.000 retuits y más de 23.000 “me gusta”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo