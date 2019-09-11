Las redes han viralizado un vídeo en el que se puede ver el gran abrazo entre Finnegan y Maxwell, dos niños de dos años que corren el uno hacia el otro con total entusiasmo al encontrarse. El vídeo cuenta con millones de visitas en muy pocos días.
Fue el padre de Maxwell, Michael Cisneros, quien publicó la escena en su cuenta de Facebook y ha explicado que los dos pequeños se conocen desde hace un año y desde entonces se han hecho inseparables. “Siempre están muy emocionados de verse, incluso si solo han estado separados un día o dos”, ha comentado el padre en una entrevista.
“Con todo el racismo y el odio, creo que es un vídeo realmente hermoso”, explicó en una entrevista en un canal de televisión de Nueva York.
El vídeo ha sido mundialmente compartido y la representante demócrata, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ha querido publicarlo en su cuenta de Twitter para que llegue a más personas.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2019
This is who we are before the brainwashing =)
— sheltomlee (@sheltomlee1) September 9, 2019
Esto es lo que somos antes del lavado de cerebro =)
We are not born with Racism, we are taught Racism!
— Mike G (@mike_g24) September 9, 2019
¡No nacemos racistas, nos enseñan a ser racistas!
