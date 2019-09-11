El pasado domingo, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, publicó una imagen en su cuenta de Twitter en la que está recibiendo la medalla de Esclavo de Honor de la Almudena, patrona de la ciudad de Madrid.
En el acto, 26 personas recibieron este distintivo, entre las que se encontraba el alcalde madrileño. Esta medalla se entrega cada año a aquellas personas e instituciones que muestran su amor y servicio a la Virgen de la Almudena.
Llevaré con orgullo la medalla de Esclavo de Honor de la Almudena, la patrona de la ciudad de Madrid. Gracias por esta gran consideración. pic.twitter.com/Xohw8mXmAN
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) September 8, 2019
La imagen se ha viralizado en redes sociales y muchos usuarios han criticado que la religión vuelva al Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Luego que si anti-PP, pero ¿a quién le gusta tener un alcalde que considera la ESCLAVITUD motivo de "orgullo", "honor" y "medalla"?
(Y reverencia a otro disfrazado de cortinilla de motel y coronado por un cucurucho con cola)
¿De qué va esto?
¿Cómo se juega?
¿Quién gana? https://t.co/ENvBWk4z4v
— Cristina Fallarás (@LaFallaras) September 8, 2019
Que alegría cuando me dijeron, vamos a la casa del Señor...???????????? pic.twitter.com/wXw4hTLIdX
— Amargaíta me tenéis (@TeneisMe) September 10, 2019
Se supone que vivimos en un estado aconfesional, esos saraos están fuera de lugar.
— Juan Alix ❤???????? (@Al_Iks) September 8, 2019
Cuando tu ciudad la gobierna un esclavo... https://t.co/6wlKZCYdkj
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) September 10, 2019
Esclavo de honor????? JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
Pero mira que sois rancios y carcas
— Andros173 ????????️???? (@andros173) September 9, 2019
Omitiendo que en Madrid, hay gente que no es católica...
Estás representando al ayto de Madrid, declarando que estás orgulloso de ser esclavo ante una figura de yeso.
No es opinable, es un hecho.
— Alí (@Errekaor2) September 9, 2019
