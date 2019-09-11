Diario Público
Diario Público

PP Críticas a Almeida tras recibir la medalla de Esclavo de Honor de la Almudena: “Cuando tu ciudad la gobierna un esclavo“

Por

El pasado domingo, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, publicó una imagen en su cuenta de Twitter en la que está recibiendo la medalla de Esclavo de Honor de la Almudena, patrona de la ciudad de Madrid.

En el acto, 26 personas recibieron este distintivo, entre las que se encontraba el alcalde madrileño. Esta medalla se entrega cada año a aquellas personas e instituciones que muestran su amor y servicio a la Virgen de la Almudena.

La imagen se ha viralizado en redes sociales y muchos usuarios han criticado que la religión vuelva al Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo