La foto de los primeros ministros de Islandia y Serbia con sus parejas que visibiliza al colectivo LGTBI

El primer ministro Luxemburgo, Xavier Bettel, se convirtió en el primer jefe de Gobierno en celebrar un matrimonio gay en uno de los 28 países que conforman la Unión Europea. Su marido, el arquitecto Gauthier Destenay, acaparó todos las miradas en la cumbre del G-7 de 2017, después de que apareciera en la foto de las primeras damas, una imagen que ha pasado a la historia.

Ahora, el matrimonio ha vuelto a dar visibilidad al colectivo LGTBI. Esta vez, Bettel ha subido en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen en la que aparece con su esposo, la primera ministra de Serbia, Ana Brnabić, y su mujer. La imagen no solo destaca por la pose de cabezas de gobierno con sus parejas del mismo sexo, sino por la naturalidad.

En este sentido, el primer ministro acompañó la foto con el siguiente mensaje: "Mañana recibiré de forma oficial a la primera ministra de Serbia, pero esta noche Gauthier Destenay y yo estamos felices de recibir a nuestras amigas Ana Brnabic y Milica y visitar la ciudad de Luxemburgo todos juntos". Un gesto que aleja el encuentro de dos cabezas de gobierno del carácter oficial de este tipo de actos.

Tomorrow i ll recieve officially the @SerbianPM , tonight @GDestenay and myself are happy to welcome our friends @anabrnabic and Milica and having a visit of @CityLuxembourg together. XB pic.twitter.com/fTs0bRxztd

— Xavier Bettel (@Xavier_Bettel) September 8, 2019