“La leche, hay censura aquí o qué?“ Revilla y Bertín se enzarzan a cuenta del rey emérito

"Cuidado con el emérito, que es mi amigo. No vayas a criticar al emérito aquí, que tenemos un lío”". La advertencia de Bertín Osborne a su invitado semanal a sus televisivas comidas, a la sazón, el presidente cántabro Miguel Ángel Revilla, está dando qué hablar en la redes. Sobre todo, porque Revilla no se cayó un pelo, como suele ser habitual. ”¿Y a mí qué me cuentas? Ay va, la leche, ¿pero qué hay censura aquí o qué?”, respondió airado Revilla, dispuesto a hablar sin tapujos sobre la monarquía y los delitos de algunos miembros de Casa Real.

Tras contar @BertinOsborne una anécdota sobre Alfonso XIII, @RevillaMiguelA se dispone a hablar de Juan Carlos y, antes de escuchar nada, Bertín le advierte: "Cuidado con el emérito, que es mi amigo" https://t.co/sPKnyNPutl — Telecinco (@telecincoes) September 14, 2019

Muchos tuiteros que vieron el momento se han indignado por el tono chulesco al que Osborne ya tiene acostumbrado al personal.

Si Bertin fuese un perro, cuando Revilla menciono al Rey Emérito, le hubiese mordido. #MiCasaRevilla — Adrián (@AdrianSobral) September 13, 2019

Payaso... "¿Y a mí qué me cuentas?": El enfado entre Bertín Osborne y Revilla por el rey Juan Carlos https://t.co/9EdGFR9z2c — Marty Brunet (@Marty_0371) September 14, 2019

"¿Y a mí qué me cuentas?": El enfado entre Bertín Osborne y Revilla por el rey Juan Carlos..El S.Revilla es un hombre simpático pero poco más,republicano,sabrá la diferencia entre monarquía parlamentaria y republica https://t.co/aFzD5P88It — Gerónimo Otero (@460422) September 14, 2019

Quedé un tanto chasqueado y decepcionado, cuando Revilla al que admiro, se vio "acoquinado y advertido" por el "machirulo Bertín" cuando le dijo, cuidado que dices del rey emérito, que es mi amigo...HOSTIAS , pero esto que es?, y el presidente de Cantabria ni se canteó!! — cocktail rosa (@cocktailrosa) September 14, 2019

Señor Revilla, porque acepta entrevistas con personas como Bertín? "¿Y a mí qué me cuentas?": El enfado entre Bertín Osborne y Revilla por el rey Juan Carlos https://t.co/sZNMkMaW67 — Jospcarreras (@jospcarreras) September 14, 2019

Pese a todo, a Bertín le gustó el almuerzo y la compañía.