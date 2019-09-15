Diario Público
“La leche, hay censura aquí o qué?“ Revilla y Bertín se enzarzan a cuenta del rey emérito

"Cuidado con el emérito, que es mi amigo. No vayas a criticar al emérito aquí, que tenemos un lío”". La advertencia de Bertín Osborne a su invitado semanal a sus televisivas comidas, a la sazón, el presidente cántabro Miguel Ángel Revilla, está dando qué hablar en la redes. Sobre todo, porque Revilla no se cayó un pelo, como suele ser habitual. ”¿Y a mí qué me cuentas? Ay va, la leche, ¿pero qué hay censura aquí o qué?”, respondió airado Revilla, dispuesto a hablar sin tapujos sobre la monarquía y los delitos de algunos miembros de Casa Real.

Muchos tuiteros que vieron el momento se han indignado por el tono chulesco al que Osborne ya tiene acostumbrado al personal.

Pese a todo, a Bertín le gustó el almuerzo y la compañía.

