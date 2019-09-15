El 21 de febrero de 2013, una mujer hacía visible un trastorno que le impedía dejar ningún armario de su casa abierto. @Klarilis respondía así a @cachondina, que comentaba esa misma necesidad. ¿Cuantos miles de tuits intrascendentes se escriben al cabo de un día con cosas así?
Pues bien, seis años después, han subido juntos una foto en lo que parece ser una boda. El amor en los tiempos del Twitter.
Todo se inició en un hilo de comentarios iniciado por @LarrySion.
En la próxima entrega de Misión: Imposible, Tom Cruise intentará que mi novia apague la luz al salir de una habitación.
— LarrySion (@LarrySion) February 21, 2013
@LarrySion hola, soy la que va detrás de los demás en mi casa apagando las luces. Puedes quererme un poco <3
— Mrs. Viejoven (@Klarilis) February 21, 2013
@Klarilis @LarrySion Hola, soy Cachondina, y dedico los ratos muertos a pasear por mi casa cerrando los armarios. :___)
— Capitán Torrezno (@cachondina) February 21, 2013
@cachondina @LarrySion hola, de acuerdo con mi trastorno obsesivo-compulsivo, no puede haber un armario abierto nunca, ¿nos casamos? <3
— Mrs. Viejoven (@Klarilis) February 21, 2013
Lo que pasó sin pena ni gloria por las redes, ha tenido hoy un nuevo capítulo
Pues ya estaría. https://t.co/5hNiPkcwZL pic.twitter.com/cG5vGEkYJy
— Mrs. Viejoven (@Klarilis) September 14, 2019
Había quienes no olvidaban al que inició esa conversación, gran artífice involuntario de esta pareja y su boda.
Felicidades!!! Le debéis mucho a @LarrySion ????????
— Esther L. Barceló ???? (@Elba_Celo) September 15, 2019
????????????????. Enhorabuena a ambos @cachondina. Lo que Twitter ha unido que no lo separe el hombre.
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) September 14, 2019
¡Qué Tinder ni Tinder! ????????????
— Gina Tost (@GinaTost) September 14, 2019
Los que llevamos en Twitter desde que esto era campo a veces pensamos que porqué seguimos aquí con lo que ha cambiado. Luego vemos estas cosas y lo recordamos. Enhorabuena @Klarilis y @cachondina ????????
— MissFit Lindemann △⃒⃘ (@_Miss_Fit) September 14, 2019
