Twitter De un inocente tuit a una boda: la increíble historia de un amor digital

Por

El 21 de febrero de 2013, una mujer hacía visible un trastorno que le impedía dejar ningún armario de su casa abierto. @Klarilis respondía así a @cachondina, que comentaba esa misma necesidad. ¿Cuantos miles de tuits intrascendentes se escriben al cabo de un día con cosas así?

Pues bien, seis años después, han subido juntos una foto en lo que parece ser una boda. El amor en los tiempos del Twitter.
Todo se inició en un hilo de comentarios iniciado por @LarrySion.

Lo que pasó sin pena ni gloria por las redes, ha tenido hoy un nuevo capítulo

Había quienes no olvidaban al que inició esa conversación, gran artífice involuntario de esta pareja y su boda.

