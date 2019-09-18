Diario Público
Diario Público

ELECCIONES 10-N Hoy, en “tuits que envejecen mal”: Pedro Sánchez y la responsabilidad de la investidura

Por

Hay que tener cuidado con los tuits porque a veces se lanzan con alegría y acaban regresando como un bumerán y nos golpean metafóricamente en la cara. Eso bien lo sabe Pedro Sánchez, y no nos referimos al de la pizza "cojonuda".

Con la legislatura fracasada, la certeza de unas nuevas elecciones y con toda la política española repartiendo culpas a la trinchera de enfrente, las redes sociales le han recordado a Pedro Sánchez un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial el 29 de agosto de 2016. Un tuit lanzado cuando Mariano Rajoy le pedía su abstención por responsabilidad para lograr su investidura como presidente del Gobierno, en el que no tenía duda alguna de quién era el responsable:

Otros tuits publicados por Sánchez en diferentes momentos apuntaban también en el mismo sentido:

En las últimas horas, decenas de usuarios de las redes sociales han ido a buscar aquel tuit para comentarlo:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo