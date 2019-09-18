Hay que tener cuidado con los tuits porque a veces se lanzan con alegría y acaban regresando como un bumerán y nos golpean metafóricamente en la cara. Eso bien lo sabe Pedro Sánchez, y no nos referimos al de la pizza "cojonuda".
Con la legislatura fracasada, la certeza de unas nuevas elecciones y con toda la política española repartiendo culpas a la trinchera de enfrente, las redes sociales le han recordado a Pedro Sánchez un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial el 29 de agosto de 2016. Un tuit lanzado cuando Mariano Rajoy le pedía su abstención por responsabilidad para lograr su investidura como presidente del Gobierno, en el que no tenía duda alguna de quién era el responsable:
La responsabilidad de que el señor Rajoy pierda la investidura es exclusiva del señor Rajoy por ser incapaz de articular una mayoría.
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 29, 2016
Otros tuits publicados por Sánchez en diferentes momentos apuntaban también en el mismo sentido:
Si nadie quiere pactar con el señor Rajoy, el problema es del señor Rajoy. Que asuma su responsabilidad constitucional y se ponga a negociar
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) August 2, 2016
Sabemos que toda la estrategia de este debate de investidura es porque está pensando en las terceras elecciones. Esa es su responsabilidad.
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 2, 2016
En las últimas horas, decenas de usuarios de las redes sociales han ido a buscar aquel tuit para comentarlo:
boom! in your face @sanchezcastejon pic.twitter.com/HM35UyRXVf
— Ronny (@Ronny9) September 17, 2019
Aplícate el cuento...
— Choquerodecorazón (@MonteAltino) September 17, 2019
¿Y ahora? ¿Ahora qué decimos?
— Demóstenes locke (@DemostenesLock) September 18, 2019
Al @sanchezcastejon de hoy no le gusta el Sánchez de 2016
— charly cantalapiedra (@chantalapiedra) September 17, 2019
Tuits que envejecen mal: https://t.co/TsiTK0vamn
— Gonzalo Boye (@boye_g) September 17, 2019
Maldita hemeroteca...
— Cat apum (@Cat_apum) September 17, 2019
— DAVID (@davidterronrt) September 17, 2019
