ELECCIONES 10-N La “reveladora” respuesta de Sánchez cuando le preguntan si tiene que pedir perdón a los españoles

Este martes supimos lo que veníamos semanas intuyendo: que la legislatura ha fracasado y que estamos abocados a una nueva cita con las urnas (que además podría devolvernos a la misma situación). El presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, compareció ante la prensa y ofreció su versión. Pero uno de los momentos más comentados fue la respuesta a la pregunta de un periodista.

“Ha hablado usted de que los españoles hablen claro el 10 de noviembre. ¿Cree que tienen que hablar claro también ustedes los candidatos y pedir perdón a los españoles tras lo vivido durante estos meses después del fracaso y, en particular usted, si no consigue ser presidente del Gobierno tras el 10-N dimitirá como líder del Partido Socialista?”, inquirió el reportero.

La respuesta fue la siguiente: “Pues mire, yo… soy el representante de la fuerza más votada”. Después un largo silencio de 13 segundos, con Sánchez mirando al frente y haciendo marcados gestos de incredulidad. Posteriormente, una explicación más larga.

Así lo analizaron en el programa En Jake de Xabier Lapitz en ETB.

El “revelador” momento ha sido muy comentado en las redes y muchos lo han considerado una muestra de la actitud de Sánchez durante la legislatura.

