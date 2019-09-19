La imagen de una empleada del hogar limpiando asomada al vacío reabre el debate sobre la situación de estas trabajadoras

Hoy, la imagen de una empleada del hogar limpiando un edificio histórico del centro Madrid con medio cuerpo asomado al abismo ha circulado en redes. El periodista Miguel Ángel Campos ha subido dos fotografías en las que se le puede ver descalza y agarrándose con una sola mano para evitar caer varios metros.
En el tuit, Campos advertía de la peligrosidad: "Esta mañana, en una señorial casa del centro de Madrid. Siglo XXI, y aún arriesgan sus vidas empleadas del hogar".
Según datos del último informe de CCOO, de las 700.000 personas que trabajan como empleadas del hogar en España, únicamente 420.000 lo hacen aseguradas. Además, el 90% de ella son mujeres.
Esta profesión está expuesta a riesgos laborales como caídas a distinto y al mismo nivel, golpes y cortes con objetos o herramientas, contactos térmicos, sobreesfuerzos o riesgo químico de los productos usados, pero, en cambio no cuentan con una normativa en materia de prevención de riesgos laborales.
En el artículo 3.4 de dicha ley se las menciona de esta forma: “3.4. La presente Ley tampoco será de aplicación a la relación laboral de carácter especial del servicio del hogar familiar. No obstante lo anterior, el titular del hogar familiar está obligado a cuidar de que el trabajo de sus empleados se realice en las debidas condiciones de seguridad e higiene”.
Esta imagen ha reabierto el debate y muchos han pedido soluciones inmediatas.
Un buen "puro" en multas para los dueños por poner en riesgo a una trabajadora.
— Hilarski (@RELATOSREA) September 19, 2019
Me gustaría conocer si están aseguradas como indica la ley.
— Manel Climent (@climent_manel) September 19, 2019
Es que si no lo hace,la pobre va a la puta calle.
No creo que la señora lo haga por gusto.
— ANDRES (@ANDRES34439577) September 19, 2019
Trabajo precario, tejido empresarial, sindicatos, ... ah! Ley de prevención de riesgos laborables, itss, ...
— Ja_t'ho_deia (@Ja_tho_deia) September 19, 2019
