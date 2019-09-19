Sucedió este jueves delante del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ante todos los medios de comunicación poco antes del minuto de silencio por el último crimen machista perpetrado este martes en Ciudad Lineal.
El partido ultraderechista Vox, que había anunciado previamente que no acudiría al acto, se presentó finalmente, portando un cartel con el texto “La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar”.
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, afeó su actitud al portavoz municipal de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, y ambos se enzarzaron en una esperpéntica discusión en la que los dos coincidieron en criticar al feminismo.
El momento fue captado por las cámaras de Telemadrid:
#ÚLTIMAHORA | Tensa discusión entre el alcalde y Ortega-Smith por la violencia de género.#19Septiembre120 en @telemadrid▶https://t.co/HqE74E3RWs pic.twitter.com/4fDBzqzvmK
— 120 minutos (@120minutosTM) September 19, 2019
El político ultraderechista aseguró que ellos no estaban dispuestos “a aceptar el discurso de la ideología de género que es el discurso que marca la izquierda”.
Por su parte, Almeida quiso defender el lema de la pancarta del Ayuntamiento (“¡Basta ya! No a la violencia de género”), pero a la vez aprovechó para dejar claro que comparte mismas tesis que Vox en estas cuestiones: “Sabes perfectamente que no comparto ni la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8 de marzo”, apuntó el alcalde. Mientas, en un segundo plano, la manifestación por el asesinato de una mujer delante de sus hijas de 10 y 8 años.
La discusión entre Ortega Smith y Almeida les retrata a los dos. Muy triste todo
— Jorge Prieto (@jurjurp) September 19, 2019
El bochorno. https://t.co/TLUuHGoD21
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) September 19, 2019
No me preocupa lo que piense la ultraderecha sobre la violencia d género y el feminismo.
Me preocupa mucho que @populares y @CiudadanosCs consideren a @vox_es socios de gobierno.
— Cristina Hernández (@Cristina_H_) September 19, 2019
Es algo así como: Ortega, no me hagas ésto en público, que somos amigos coño, luego hablamos ...
— Ana (@Susana07330909) September 19, 2019
Esto le pasa a Almeida por querer nadar entre dos aguas..
— Sobrevivir cada día (@Sobrevivirr) September 19, 2019
