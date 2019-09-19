Diario Público
Diario Público

Partido Popular y Vox La esperpéntica discusión en directo entre Almeida y Ortega Smith por la violencia de género

Por

Sucedió este jueves delante del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ante todos los medios de comunicación poco antes del minuto de silencio por el último crimen machista perpetrado este martes en Ciudad Lineal.

El partido ultraderechista Vox, que había anunciado previamente que no acudiría al acto, se presentó finalmente, portando un cartel con el texto “La violencia no tiene género. Contra todo tipo de violencia intrafamiliar”.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, afeó su actitud al portavoz municipal de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, y ambos se enzarzaron en una esperpéntica discusión en la que los dos coincidieron en criticar al feminismo.

El momento fue captado por las cámaras de Telemadrid:

El político ultraderechista aseguró que ellos no estaban dispuestos “a aceptar el discurso de la ideología de género que es el discurso que marca la izquierda”.

Por su parte, Almeida quiso defender el lema de la pancarta del Ayuntamiento (“¡Basta ya! No a la violencia de género”), pero a la vez aprovechó para dejar claro que comparte mismas tesis que Vox en estas cuestiones: “Sabes perfectamente que no comparto ni la ideología de género ni el feminismo del 8 de marzo”, apuntó el alcalde. Mientas, en un segundo plano, la manifestación por el asesinato de una mujer delante de sus hijas de 10 y 8 años.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo