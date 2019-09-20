Diario Público
“Hoy vamos a conocer la triste historia de Paco, votante decepcionado con Podemos” (Con ‘huevo Kinder Sorpresa’)

"Hoy vamos a conocer la triste historia de Paco, votante decepcionado con Podemos por no darle el Gobierno a Pedro Sánchez y que el 10N va a cambiar su voto y votar al PSOE”. Así resume el fotógrafo Dani Gago en su cuenta de Twitter una historia que viene con ‘huevo Kinder Sorpresa’ al final: “Paco, además de decepcionarse con Podemos, es Secretario de deportes del PSOE de Almería”.

El tuitero en cuestión, Paco Díaz Casimiro, se identifica en su cuenta como “Strio. de Deportes de la C.E.M. del PSOE de Almería”. El pasado martes respondía a así una tuitera que aseguraba que en las últimas elecciones se equivocó y que ahora iba a votar a Unidas Podemos: “Y yo igual por eso votaré al PSOE”.

Las reacciones no se hicieron esperar:

