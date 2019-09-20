El fútbol femenino está batiendo récords. Ha llenado estadios, ha conseguido que se televisen sus partidos en abierto y muchas empresas patrocinan los equipos. Cada vez más personas siguen los partidos y acompañan a sus jugadoras favoritas.

La tuitera Rosa es una de las muchas seguidoras del FC Barcelona femenino y tiene una cuenta en la que comparte entrevistas de las jugadoras y comenta los partidos.

El pasado 17 de septiembre, subió una fotografía de una camiseta artesanal de una de sus jugadoras favoritas, Alexia Putellas. "El mejor regalo del mundo" publicaba.

La camiseta era una copia exacta de la camiseta oficial, pero pintada a mano.

Lo que no se esperaba Rosa es que Putellas le mandase un mensaje para regalarle la camiseta oficial. "Acabo de ver la súper camiseta que te han regalado. La verdad que ,mola un montón y hay mucho trabajo! Pero... tengo aquí una en casa que no hace falta pintarla. Me ha parecido muy original la tuya, pero quieres que te envíe esta?"

NO ME LO PUEDO CREEER, ESTOY FLIPANDO ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLZg5nDR2O — Rosa (@threexx_) September 17, 2019

Al recibir ese mensaje, la tuitera no ha podido contener la emoción y ha publicado el pantallazo de la conversación que supera los 1.000 me gusta.

Un gran club no lo hacen los títulos, lo hace su gente. @alexiaps94 una di noi! ???????????????? — SupportFCB1899 (@SFcb1899) September 17, 2019

@alexiaps94 es grande dentro y fuera del campo. Un crack!! — José Luis (@JoseluFCB) September 18, 2019