“Podría ser hoy presidente del Gobierno, pero no dormiría por las noches”. Es la frase más comentada este viernes de la primera entrevista a Pedro Sánchez tras confirmarse la repetición de elecciones. En ella, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones ha asegurado que la formación de Iglesias sigue siendo su "socio preferente", pero no volverá a plantear un Gobierno conjunto.
Su afirmación de que “no dormiría por las noches” ha provocado un aluvión de reacciones en las redes. Muchos de ellos incluso han recuperado uno de los famosos tuits antiguos de Sánchez, publicado en 2011, con un escueto “A dormir”.
Una de ellas ha sido la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y lo ha recordado con un zasca que ha mandado al presidente directo a la cama. Su tuit suma ya más de 1.500 reutuits y más de 5.000 “me gusta”.
Quienes hemos hecho los deberes y hemos pactado gobiernos podemos ir a dormir.@sanchezcastejon no.
Buenas noches.#sanchezARV https://t.co/lr31DcooTe
— Ada Colau (@AdaColau) September 19, 2019
